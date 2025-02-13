The Second Annual International Chinese Original IP Film Festival Kicks Off at Boston City Hall

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the evening of September 21, 2024, the Second Annual International Chinese Original IP Film Festival opened in grand style at Boston City Hall, amid an atmosphere brimming with excitement. As attendees arrived, they were greeted by a captivating live performance from Berklee College of Music’s Feng Tianyi and his band, setting the tone for a memorable night.At 7:30 PM, the festival officially began, and renowned comedian Joe Wong (Huang Xi) took the stage. His witty stand-up comedy performance had the entire audience roaring with laughter. Known for his unique style and sharp observational humor, Wong skillfully connected with the crowd, blending jokes about real life, films, and the IP industry. His interactive segments encouraged the audience to reflect on the evolution of film and intellectual property, creating an engaging and light-hearted atmosphere.Following Joe Wong’s performance, the festival kicked into high gear with a mesmerizing robotic dance performance by the FJW Hip Hop Dance Crew. Their precise choreography and cutting-edge moves captivated the audience, showcasing the powerful fusion of modern dance and artistic expression.The first award ceremony soon followed, with the much-anticipated Best Innovation (Technology) Award going to “Subway – New York Chapter,” directed by Binghe. This IP impressed the judges with its outstanding technical innovation, seamless visual effects, and immersive portrayal of the New York subway. Through meticulous editing and dazzling special effects, the film delivered a groundbreaking visual experience and an immersive urban journey.The next award, the Best Short Film Award, recognized several outstanding creators, including Xie Yan for “The Campaign Trail,” Lexington Culture Center for “Red Braised Pork,” Li Chenchen for “A Single Father’s 30-Day Journey to America with His Son,” Boston Chinese Film Association for “Powdered Splendor,” Chen Zihui for “The Alley of Childhood,” Xiangyun Selina Liu and Jeffrey Liu for “A Dream Beyond,” and Evey for “Bob.” During their acceptance speeches, the winners shared the inspirations behind their creations and reflected on the profound themes conveyed through their short films, resonating deeply with the audience.Following the awards, the atmosphere reached a new high with a stunning piano and viola duet performance of “Song of the Grasslands” by Zhang Linkai and Liang Yangyang. Their harmonious collaboration enriched the festival’s artistic ambiance, immersing the audience in the beauty of the natural world.The awards ceremony resumed with the presentation of the Best IP Adaptation Award, honoring Shen Yimeng for “Finding Andersen” and BitWel for “The Duel at Dragon Gate Inn.” These winners were celebrated for their exceptional ability to creatively adapt IPs, transforming literary, comic, or other original works into compelling on-screen narratives.The evening continued with a breathtaking jingju (Peking opera) performance of “Pear Blossom Ode” by Zhai Shuxuan, which beautifully fused traditional Chinese opera with modern musical elements. Her delicate vocals and captivating stage presence transported the audience to a blooming springtime scene, breathing new life into a classic art form.The festival then shifted to the highly anticipated Best Novel IP Award, recognizing literary works with deep cultural and artistic value, as well as strong potential for film and television adaptations. The winners were Hai Yun for “Falling Leaves in Autumn,” Li Xian for “Script Killing,” and Liu Fei for “A Dumb Guy Buys a House.” In heartfelt acceptance speeches, the winners shared their creative journeys and expressed gratitude to their teams and supporters.The night continued with an energetic and youthful performance by the girl group Hannibal Zhang, who sang the upbeat, empowering song “Just Like You.” Their lively dance moves and positive lyrics added a vibrant touch to the festival, highlighting the enthusiasm of the next generation.One of the festival’s key moments was the official launch of the HanBo Fund, dedicated to supporting innovative, international original IP projects in the film and television industry. During the ceremony, the fund’s representatives shared their vision and emphasized their commitment to nurturing talent and creativity within the IP ecosystem.The festival proceeded with the presentation of the Most Sentimental IP Award, recognizing works that deeply resonated with audiences through emotionally rich narratives. The winners were Chen Yingqi for “The Sunflower Squadron” and Chen Liang for “The Ark.” This was followed by a moving performance of the festival’s theme song by Liu Xueying, whose soulful voice left a lasting impression on the audience, celebrating filmmakers’ passion and dedication to their dreams.The next prestigious award, the Outstanding Historical IP Creation Award, was presented to Zhang Xi for “The Tangerine Magician,” Guo Xiaojuan for “Swaying Bauhinia in the Wind,” and Chen Qian for “The Kapok Tree Blooms.” In their acceptance speeches, the winners emphasized the importance of history as a source of creative inspiration and the role of film in revitalizing historical narratives.The evening culminated with the presentation of the Best IP Award, one of the festival’s most prestigious honors, recognizing IPs that excel in both creative depth and commercial potential. The winners included Zhou Yinming, Yu Guoying, H.L. Howard (Liao Hong), Jenny, Shuixian, Yalan, Zhong Mei, Li Yirui, Xie Yicheng, Lu Zhenyi, Zhang Zhennin, Chen Wei, Hong Ping, Shi Deliang, Li Li, Cathy Xinman, Su Sa, Zhang Huiling, Baili Nan, Liu Song, Zhou Wei, Huang Beijia, Zhou Tian, Zeng Xiaowen, Wu Fan, Zhou Qianwen, and Dong Feini.The awards presentation was followed by a breathtaking piano, cello, and viola trio performance of “The Butterfly Lovers” by Zhang Linkai, Guo Miya, and Liang Yangyang, bringing the emotional tale of Liang Shanbo and Zhu Yingtai to life through their deeply expressive playing. The performance left the audience spellbound, receiving thunderous applause.The evening reached its grand finale as Festival Executive Chairman Yu Guoliang passed the festival flag to Incoming Executive Chair Cui Jie, symbolizing the spirit of continuity and the bright future ahead for the International Chinese Original IP Film Festival.Acknowledgment of ContributorsThe successful execution of the Second International Chinese Original IP Film Festival was made possible by the tireless efforts of numerous individuals.Special thanks go to:Festival Executive Team: Sunny Zhang, Gary Yu, Elizebeth Xu, Zheng Shanshan, Guo Xu, Chen Ruilin, Shi WeiMusic Contributors: Black KeyPerformers: Sunny Zhang, Liang Yangyang, Miya Guo, Sophia Zhai, Mirabel Pan Weston, Feng Tianyi, Boston Girls Group, FJW Hip Hop, Liu Xueying, Zai Zhe, Niu Li, Chen Xiyu, Zhou Yinming, Xie Yicheng, AlvinHanBo Foundation Board Members: Ma Li, Sunny Zhang, Yu Guoliang, Cao Xiaodong, Angela Ying, Elizabeth Xu, Chen Jian, Roger WeiCeremony Team: Julie Wang, Jiahui Zheng, Anna Huizi Gao, Vivian Liu, Carolyn Li, Zhenmei Li, Guxiang Zhao, Rachel YoungPre-Event Coordinators: Helen Peng, Yidan Hu, Becca Li, Mandy QianPanel Supporters: Cao Xiaodong, Zhang Ci, Chi Shao’ai, Chen Qian, Li Xian, Wang Zhongyu, Yu Guoying, Guo Xiaojun, Zhang Xi, Xia Zhou, Dai Weina, Zhang Yingchao, Bing He, Li Shanglong, Huang Bing, Yang Youcai, Diana DiZoglio, Meg Montagnino-Jarrett, Yasmin Forbes, Wang Yuejin, Zhao Chi, Chen Sisi, Zhang Weimin, Gao FengWith red carpet memories, inspiring stories, and heartfelt applause, the Second International Chinese Original IP Film Festival left an indelible mark on Boston’s cultural scene, celebrating innovation, creativity, and the limitless possibilities of original Chinese IP.

