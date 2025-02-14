From Silicon Valley to Southern Italy: Lecce’s New Children’s Museum Brings World-Class Learning to Families

Museo dei Bambini logo

Museo dei Bambini opens in Lecce, bringing hands-on, play-based learning to Southern Italy with interactive exhibits for kids of all ages.

LECCE, ITALY, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Museo dei Bambini is set to open in Lecce, bringing hands-on, interactive learning to Southern Italy. It will offer play-based exhibits designed to spark creativity, making it a destination for families across Italy and beyond.The project is led by Crina Bordas, a tech entrepreneur who moved to Lecce from California with the vision of providing the ideal environment for her children to grow up in. Drawing on Silicon Valley's innovation culture, Italy’s deep educational traditions, the museum blends curiosity-driven exploration with resilience and teamwork."Our mission is to inspire the future of humanity through play," said Crina Bordas, Executive Director of Museo dei Bambini. "As AI and technology reshape our world, it’s more important than ever to equip children with the tools to navigate change with confidence and creativity."A Museum Designed for Today’s FamiliesMuseo dei Bambini is rooted in child-led exploration and open-ended play, featuring:🔬 Interactive Science Exhibits – Hands-on experiments demonstrating aerodynamics, gravity, sound, and motion.🧩 Problem-Solving Arena – Challenges that promote resilience, adaptability, and critical thinking.🤝 Collaborative Stations – Teamwork-focused exhibits encouraging strategy, negotiation, and role-play.🌿 Sensory Room – A calming, interactive space supporting self-regulation and sensory development.👶 The ‘Yes’ Zone – A safe, baby-proofed area for little ones to explore independently.🚙 Conquer the Rubicon Trail – A hands-on challenge where children remote-control 4x4 vehicles, testing real-world physics.Open-ended and child-led experiences foster problem-solving, independence, and confidence, allowing children to learn at their own pace in an engaging environment.Lecce, A City That Welcomes FamiliesLecce’s walkable streets, lively piazzas, and family-friendly culture make it an ideal setting for Museo dei Bambini. As Southern Italy attracts more international visitors, the museum adds a world-class learning destination, complementing the region’s rich heritage."This museum reflects the Lecce we are proud of—one that embraces its past while looking to the future," said Roberto Giordano Anguilla, Vice Mayor of Lecce. "Investing in spaces for children means investing in the future of our community."Grand Opening Lecce Children's Museum will officially open on March 15, with a special event for officials, press, and distinguished guests.For press inquiries or to RSVP, contact: ciao@museodeibambini.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.