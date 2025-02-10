Skylytics Data, LLC Becomes Authorized US Partner for Zoho’s IoT Platform

Skylytics Becomes Authorized US Partner for Zoho’s IoT Platform. Revolutionizing IoT Adoption: Partnership Aims to Streamline and Accelerate IoT Integration.

Skylytics is thrilled to bring Zoho’s IoT platform to our customers. We believe the partnership will set a new standard for how businesses capture and use real-time data for strategic decision-making” — Mike Ormerod

NASHUA, NH, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revolutionizing IoT Adoption: Partnership Aims to Streamline Data Analytics and Accelerate IoT Integration Across US MarketsSkylytics Data, LLC, a leading IoT, data analytics and AI solutions provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Zoho Corporation to become an authorized U.S. partner for Zoho’s new Internet of Things (IoT) platform. This collaboration empowers businesses across multiple industries to harness real-time insights, streamline operations, and accelerate their digital transformation via cutting-edge IoT solutions.By combining Zoho’s innovative IoT technology with Skylytics’ IoT and data expertise, organizations will have access to faster, more agile methods of capturing operational data and translating it into high-value business intelligence. The partnership underscores a shared commitment to fostering greater IoT adoption among organizations looking to stay competitive in today’s data-driven landscape.“Our team at Skylytics is thrilled to bring Zoho’s IoT platform to our customers. We believe this partnership will set a new standard for how businesses capture and leverage real-time data for strategic decision-making,” said Mike Ormerod, President and Founder at Skylytics Data, LLC.“Skylytics has been a proven leader in IoT, data analytics and AI services, making them the perfect partner for our new IoT platform in the United States. Their expertise will help companies harness the full power of IoT to streamline operations and drive innovation,” said Jegannathan Raghavan, Product Head, Zoho IoT at Zoho Corporation.The new partnership will deliver a unified IoT solution that offers scalability, robust security features, and seamless integration with existing enterprise systems, in particular Zoho’s suite of business solutions, such as the award winning Zoho CRM. Businesses can expect faster go-to-market timelines for IoT projects, real-time visibility into complex data sets, and proactive insights to guide strategic decisions.About Skylytics Data, LLCSkylytics Data, LLC is a forward-thinking IoT, data analytics and AI solutions provider dedicated to helping organizations unlock the full value of their data. With deep expertise in IoT, predictive analytics, cloud solutions, and AI-driven insights, Skylytics partners with businesses across industries to transform operational data into actionable intelligence that drives growth and innovation. For more information, visit www.skylytics.com About ZohoWith over 55 apps across nearly every major business category, Zoho Corporation is one of the world’s most prolific technology companies. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with international headquarters in Chennai, India, Zoho is privately held and profitable, employing more than 18,000 people worldwide. For more information, visit www.zoho.com For media inquiries, please contact:• Skylytics Data, LLCinfo@skylytics.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.