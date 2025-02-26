New Sci-Fi Novel 'Waking Up' Examines How AI Could Shape a Sustainable Future

Waking Up - A journey towards a new dawn for humanity

Waking Up flips the dystopian AI narrative, imagining a world where AI helps humanity thrive. A must-read for sci-fi & futurism fans.

We’re at a crossroads where AI can either divide us or unite us. Waking Up explores a future where we get it right—where AI empowers humanity instead of replacing it.” — Harald Neslein Sandø

TORREVIEJA, ALICANTE, SPAIN, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Filmmaker and author Harald Neslein Sandø today announced the upcoming release of his new science fiction novel, Waking Up. The novel presents a narrative in which advanced artificial intelligence collaborates with humanity to build a sustainable society.

In Waking Up, protagonist Benjamin Michaels awakens from cryonic sleep into a future shaped by an integrated global AI system. Rather than depicting AI as a threat, the story explores a scenario where technology serves as a tool for addressing challenges such as scarcity and environmental degradation. Being a former multi-billionaire, Benjamin faces challenges in accepting an optimized world without money..

“Many science fiction narratives focus on the potential dangers of AI,” said Sandø. “With Waking Up, I wanted to present an alternative perspective—one where AI contributes to building a society based on sustainability and collaboration.”

Set against the backdrop of rapid technological advancement, Waking Up is aimed at readers interested in thoughtful discussions about the future of AI and its impact on society.

About the Author

Harald Neslein Sandø is an author, filmmaker, and storyteller with more than a decade of experience. His work is informed by contemporary debates on technology, sustainability, and social progress.

Pre-Order & Media Inquiries

The e-book version of Waking Up is scheduled for release on May 2, 2025, and is available for pre-order now. For interviews, review copies, or additional information, please contact:

Harald Neslein Sandø

haraldsando@gmail.com

https://wakingupmovie.com

Waking Up In Paradise

