New Sci-Fi Novel 'Waking Up' Examines How AI Could Shape a Sustainable Future
Waking Up flips the dystopian AI narrative, imagining a world where AI helps humanity thrive. A must-read for sci-fi & futurism fans.
TORREVIEJA, ALICANTE, SPAIN, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Filmmaker and author Harald Neslein Sandø today announced the upcoming release of his new science fiction novel, Waking Up. The novel presents a narrative in which advanced artificial intelligence collaborates with humanity to build a sustainable society.
In Waking Up, protagonist Benjamin Michaels awakens from cryonic sleep into a future shaped by an integrated global AI system. Rather than depicting AI as a threat, the story explores a scenario where technology serves as a tool for addressing challenges such as scarcity and environmental degradation. Being a former multi-billionaire, Benjamin faces challenges in accepting an optimized world without money..
“Many science fiction narratives focus on the potential dangers of AI,” said Sandø. “With Waking Up, I wanted to present an alternative perspective—one where AI contributes to building a society based on sustainability and collaboration.”
Set against the backdrop of rapid technological advancement, Waking Up is aimed at readers interested in thoughtful discussions about the future of AI and its impact on society.
About the Author
Harald Neslein Sandø is an author, filmmaker, and storyteller with more than a decade of experience. His work is informed by contemporary debates on technology, sustainability, and social progress.
Pre-Order & Media Inquiries
The e-book version of Waking Up is scheduled for release on May 2, 2025, and is available for pre-order now. For interviews, review copies, or additional information, please contact:
Harald Neslein Sandø
haraldsando@gmail.com
https://wakingupmovie.com
Harald Sandø
Harald Neslein Sando
+34 601 61 32 49
haraldsando@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Waking Up In Paradise
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.