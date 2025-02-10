SCCG Announces Sponsor Partnership with Voluum for Advanced iGaming Mobile Ad Campaign Solutions

SCCG Management Announces Sponsor Partnership with Voluum

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas, NV – SCCG Management, a global leader in gaming advisory services, proudly announces its sponsor partnership with Voluum, a leading performance tracking and optimization platform in helping iGaming affiliates and operators to increase their results from the paid media and SEO campaigns. This partnership will combine Voluum’s cutting-edge tracking and AI-based optimization technology with SCCG’s expansive industry network and strategic business development initiatives.

Voluum offers a cloud-based platform designed to measure and optimize every stage of advertising campaigns, from player acquisition and first-time deposits (FTDs) to ongoing engagement and return on investment (ROI). Cooperating with global gaming operators, including industry giants like Betsson Group, LeoVegas.com, and 1xBet, Voluum’s real-time analytics and AI-driven campaign optimization have consistently delivered measurable results for operators across multiple markets. Through this partnership, SCCG Management will integrate Voluum’s expertise into its growing ecosystem of partners, offering valuable tools and insights to enhance marketing efficiency, player engagement, and operational transparency across iGaming and sports betting campaigns.

Stephen A. Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management, shared his enthusiasm:”Voluum’s platform is an industry game-changer, delivering exceptional insights and optimization tools for operators and marketers. This partnership represents our shared commitment to empowering businesses with smarter, data-driven strategies that drive tangible results. We’re excited to integrate Voluum into our network and explore new opportunities together.”

Marcin Kumiega, Business Development Director, commented: “Imagine having one dashboard to control all your media spend and results from every channel and brand you work with. It’s here – Voluum!“

This collaboration will also extend to SCCG’s industry content and community platforms, providing valuable insights and case studies on leveraging data analytics and AI for campaign performance.



About Voluum

Voluum is a cloud-based performance tracking software built to optimize iGaming and sports betting to help affiliates and operators increase their results from the paid media and SEO campaigns. Voluum empowers operators and marketers to maximize ROI and improve player acquisition and retention strategies with advanced AI-based optimization, real-time data analytics, and seamless integration capabilities.

https://voluum.com/mobile-apps-igaming-solutions/

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 120 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering igaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures.



