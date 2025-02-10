NX Prenatal Announces Positive Clinical Data from Landmark Preterm Birth Diagnostic Study

Time2Prepare™ Test Demonstrates First-Trimester Capability to Identify High-Risk Pregnancies for Enhanced Medical Intervention

BELLAIRE, TX, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NX Prenatal, a leading women’s healthcare company focused on advanced prenatal diagnostics, today announced new clinical data highlighting the effectiveness of its Time2Prepare™ first-trimester blood test in predicting the risk of spontaneous preterm birth (sPTB) among nulliparous pregnant women. The study, spanning 343 patients, is the largest preterm birth diagnostic study conducted to date and reveals a significant detection of preterm birth in high-risk patients when compared to the general pregnancy population.The findings demonstrate that the Time2Prepare™ test can identify women in the first trimester (as early as 10 weeks gestation) who are at elevated risk for sPTB, enabling appropriate referral for enhanced prenatal care. Importantly, the test design limits false positives and allows for appropriate care intervention using traditional referral methods because it identifies the appropriate number of patients at high risk.“This study validates the capability of NX Prenatal’ s Time2Prepare™ test to stratify risk and identify women who may benefit from specialized care,” said Dr. David Haas, Munsick Professor and Vice-Chair for Research in OB/GYN at Indiana University School of Medicine. “By triaging high-risk patients to maternal-fetal medicine specialists and guiding timely interventions, this test has the potential to reduce the incidence and societal costs of preterm birth. Additionally, it may provide reassurance to the majority of women identified as low-risk, potentially alleviating unnecessary anxiety and interventions.”The results of the study were highly statistically significant and further establish the Time2Prepare™ test as the only early decision support tool currently in development which assesses preterm birth risk during the first trimester of pregnancy.“We are confident that Time2Prepare™ represents a transformative solution for addressing the immense burden of preterm birth,” said Paul Kortschak, CEO of NX Prenatal. “As we move into the commercialization phase of this product, we are seeking a strategic partner to help bring this important innovation to market.”NX Prenatal plans to share the complete results of its groundbreaking clinical study in an upcoming publication and at key medical conferences.About NX PrenatalNX Prenatal is a pioneering women’s healthcare company dedicated to advancing maternal and fetal health through the development of innovative diagnostic solutions. With a focus on addressing critical healthcare challenges like preterm birth, NX Prenatal leverages state-of-the-art technologies to provide actionable insights that improve pregnancy outcomes. Find out more at www.nxprenatal.com

