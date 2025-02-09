Submit Release
News Search

There were 165 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,621 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on Comelec efforts to arrest vote-buying

PHILIPPINES, February 9 - Press Release
February 8, 2025

STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON COMELEC EFFORTS TO ARREST VOTE-BUYING

The Commission on Elections' latest action is a crucial step in protecting the integrity of the electoral process. Vote-buying perpetuates corruption throughout the entire political system and should be shunned as a practice by both candidates and voters alike.

To make the campaign against vote-buying effective, monitoring of such activities is critical and must be undertaken by all concerned citizens. Further, prosecution of violators must be undertaken swiftly by the poll regulatory body. It should also invest in voter education campaigns to empower Filipinos to reject vote-buying and choose leaders based on integrity and track record.

Vote-buying enables poor and corrupt governance. I encourage everyone to remain vigilant and report any vote-buying incidents to the COMELEC.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on Comelec efforts to arrest vote-buying

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more