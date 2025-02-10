New Devotional, 'For a Purpose Bigger Than Me,' Leads Readers on a 16-Week Journey to Discover God's Calling

Great resource for couples and small groups Joy as she discovers God's purpose for her life Embrace purpose that goes beyond individual success

Deep within every person is the desire for a life of true meaning—a life that goes beyond personal success and reflects a higher purpose.

My hope is that readers will find encouragement, guidance, and a renewed passion for the life God has uniquely designed for them.” — Joe Woodley

SHADYSIDE, OH, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deep within every person is the desire for a life of true meaning—a life that goes beyond personal success and reflects a higher purpose. The upcoming devotional , For a Purpose Bigger Than Me, releasing on March 3, 2025, offers readers a transformative 16-week journey of spiritual growth and introspection, helping them discover and pursue God’s unique calling for their lives.In a world filled with distractions, this devotional provides a focused and intentional approach to strengthening one's faith and aligning with God's greater plan. Each week features insightful scripture, reflective prompts, and actionable steps designed to inspire change and provide clarity on life’s purpose."This devotional is more than just a reading guide; it's an invitation to embark on a path of self-discovery and spiritual renewal," shares author Joe Woodley . "My hope is that readers will find encouragement, guidance, and a renewed passion for the life God has uniquely designed for them."For a Purpose Bigger Than Me is perfect for individuals seeking spiritual growth, small group or couples’ studies, and anyone eager to deepen their understanding of their God-given mission. Whether you're navigating a season of change, seeking spiritual revival, or yearning to make a more significant impact, this devotional offers the tools and inspiration to step confidently into your divine calling.The devotional will be available for purchase on BarnesandNoble.com, Amazon.com, and at local bookstores. For more information, review copies, or interview requests, please contact Joe Woodley at purpose4living@joewoodley.com.About the Author:Joe Woodley is a renowned author, leadership speaker, and success coach with a passion for helping individuals discover their God-given purpose. Dedicated to ministry and spiritual growth, Joe has spent his life empowering others to live out their faith and purpose.Media Contact:Joe Woodleypurpose4living@joewoodley.com

