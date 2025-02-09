Walter Sarnoi Oupathana to Hold a Webinar on Boxing for Youth Development

Walter Sarnoi

Former WBC champion and multicultural athlete Walter “School Boy” Sarnoi Oupathana to hold a webinar demonstrating the benefits of boxing for youth athletes.

I am honored and grateful to continue being active in the community. I look forward to helping the next generation of athletes, to pursue their dreams and to never give up.” — Walter Sarnoi

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former WBC champion and multicultural athlete Walter “School Boy” Sarnoi Oupathana is set to hold a webinar demonstrating the benefits of boxing for youth athletes in April 2025. Participants can look forward to Laos’s international boxing star showcasing the sport’s physical, mental, and developmental benefits for athletes, coaches, and other interested parties. Over the course of the webinar, Sarnoi plans to cover topics such as the discipline and strength that youths can learn from boxing, its effectiveness as a tool for character development, and the ways that young athletes can train boxing effectively and safely. Walter Sarnoi stated: “I am honored and grateful to continue being active in the community. I look forward to helping the next generation of athletes, to pursue their dreams and to never give up.”As an inspirational figure in boxing who has been deeply involved in his local community, Sarnoi is the ideal international ambassador for the sport. Beginning his amateur career in 1999, Sarnoi went on to win silver medals at the 2003 US Under-19 National Championships and the 2005 US National Golden Gloves Tournament. After turning professional in 2008, he went on to accrue a professional record of 25 wins and 4 losses, with 16 of his wins coming by knockout. During his career, he held two titles, winning the WBC Latino featherweight title in 2018 and the WBC super featherweight title in 2019. He has also promoted boxing in Laos by representing Laos in global competitions such as the 2021 Southeast Asian Games, the 2022 Asian Games, and the AIBA World Boxing Championships.Growing up as a child of two cultures, Sarnoi quickly learned about boxing’s ability to connect different countries and cultures through the excitement of competition. Raised in a Lao-Thai community living in a Mexican-American community, he soon found himself competing in front of diverse audiences in many different locales. He learned to take pride in being a trailblazer for Lao boxers and a role model for underrepresented communities in sports, particularly for Southeast Asian athletes. Always comfortable with fighting as an underdog, his indomitable fighting spirit and never-say-die attitude made him a fan favorite throughout his winning career.Walter Sarnoi’s life since retirement from the sport has been equally as impressive. Today, he serves his local community as a licensed paramedic and firefighter. He is also a licensed insurance agent, as he holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in finance from Northern Michigan University and Azusa Pacific University, respectively. Looking towards the future, he has stated his strong desire to serve as a mentor for young athletes, teaching them to be fearsome competitors inside the ring and people of exemplary character outside the ring. Through this webinar, he is on track to fulfill this dream sometime in the near future.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.