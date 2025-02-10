Town of Hurt, VA and Balico, LLC Announce Water Infrastructure Partnership

Balico’s investment in our water infrastructure is a game-changer offering opportunities for water affordability, public health, fire safety, and economic growth between Hurt and the Balico Campus.” — Mayor Gary Hodnett, Town of Hurt, VA

HURT, VIRGINIA, VA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contact:Town of HurtMayor Gary Hodnett(434) 259-1735gary.hodnett@townofhurtva.govBalico, LLCJeff Brasfield, Director,(703) 234-5562The Town of Hurt and Balico, LLC are pleased to announce they have entered into a Letter of Intent to enhance water infrastructure in the region, providing affordable and reliable municipal water to Hurt and surrounding areas. Balico will fund a new water treatment facility and a 19-mile pipeline , connecting Hurt’s intake facility to its campus on Chalk Level Road, with the potential opportunity to deliver clean affordable municipal water to thousands of residents in surrounding areas, including those in Chatham and Gretna if they so desire.This agreement leverages Balico’s need of 2 million gallons per day of water for its proposed Technology Campus and Hurt’s grandfathered water withdrawal rights of up to 15.7 million gallons per day, positioning the town to meet the needs of the region for years to come. Balico has agreed to pay a per gallon surcharge for its water use.Key Benefits:• Modernized Water Treatment:A new facility to produce and deliver clean, reliable water with the potential of delivery to thousands of residents.• Reliable Water Supply:Ensures abundant water for residents, businesses, and emergency services.• Lower Water Rates:Significant reduction in water rates for Hurt residents, potentially offsetting upcoming state-mandated rate increases.• Fire Safety & Emergency Response:Provides a local water source for fire suppression, improving response times and safety. Balico has committed to provie a new fire station to be located at or near the Balico Campus subject to aapproval by state and local authorities. The funding and staffing for the facility will be provided by Balico.• Utility Assistance:It is estimated that over a million dollars annually will be generated, depending on campus water usage, from surcharge established to assist families in need who qualify with their utility bills (provided approval by state authorities) and also financial assistance earmarked for the local volunteer fire departments and public safety. Providing approval from state and local authorities.The project will generate between $40 - $100 million in tax revenue for the county depending on the finalized footprint of the campus, creating opportunities for tax rate reductions and infrastructure improvements throughout Pittsylvania county.• Sustainable Design:Balico will use all generated power for its campus, deploying the most advanced gas turbines and best available technology currently available. This will meet or exceed federal and state environmental regulations.A Vision for the Future“This partnership will provide long-term benefits for our residents, the Southern Virginia Multimodal Park and the broader Pittsylvania County community,” said Gary Hodnett, Mayor of Hurt. “Balico’s investment in our water infrastructure is a game-changer offering opportunities for water affordability, public health, fire safety, and economic growth in the rural areas between Hurt and the Balico Campus.”Jeff Brasfield of Balico, LLC added, “We’re proud to partner with Hurt and support the community with this significant investment, reflecting our commitment to sustainability and regional development.”Next StepsConstruction on the pipeline and treatment facility will begin after rezoning and upon securing an end user for a datacenter facility.

