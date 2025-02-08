When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: February 07, 2025 FDA Publish Date: February 08, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Foodborne Illness – Listeria monocytogenes Company Name: Jack and the Green Sprouts, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Jack and the Green Sprouts, Inc. of River Falls, WI is recalling 5oz packages of Alfalfa sprouts that expired on 1/29/25 because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The produce was sold in MN, WI and Iowa at grocery store and local Co-ops.

The product comes in a 5oz, clear plastic package marked with lot #687 UPC #763247198915 on the top.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this concern.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by the State of MN which revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in expired 5oz package Alfalfa sprouts. Even though Jack and the Green Sprout’s tests from an independent lab had negative results confirmed on spent irrigation water & finished Product for the Alfalfa Lot #687 before release.

Out of an abundance of caution if consumers still have these expired 5oz packages of Alfalfa sprouts Lot #687 are urged to discard them. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 715-425-9495, 8:00-2:00, Monday thru Fridays.