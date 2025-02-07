Interventions in health care: A pioneering education initiative shows promise

VA’s Center for Minority Veterans (CMV) and the Foundation for Social Connection (F4SC) are reshaping how future medical professionals understand and address social isolation among Veterans. Following a successful pilot program that ran from August through December 2024—engaging approximately 70 students from medical and nursing schools nationwide—this initiative is demonstrating the power of integrating social connection into health care education.

The pilot course, “Introduction to Social Connection as a Social Determinant of Health for Medical Students,” emerged from a collaboration between VA and the Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Community Living (ACL). Led by Dr. Prince Taylor, deputy director of VA’s Center for Development & Civic Engagement and senior strategic advisor for the Center for Minority Veterans, along with Katie Clark from ACL, this cross-agency approach reflects the growing recognition that addressing social isolation requires coordinated, multi-sector solutions.

“This partnership exemplifies VA’s commitment to innovative, whole-health approaches to Veteran care,” said James Albino, executive director of the Center for Minority Veterans. “By integrating social connection into medical education and providing students with direct Veteran interaction experience, we’re not just teaching theory—we’re creating a new generation of health care providers who truly understand the profound impact of social connection on health outcomes. The enthusiasm and engagement we’ve seen from our first cohort of students validates our approach and reinforces the importance of this work.”

The program’s unique structure combines academic rigor with practical experience, featuring lectures from leading experts across health care, social sciences, and Veteran services. Participating students engaged with VA’s Compassionate Contact Corps program, serving as phone buddies to Veterans while learning about social prescribing and culturally competent care. This hands-on approach ensured that future health care providers developed not just theoretical knowledge, but practical skills in building meaningful connections with Veterans.

What sets this initiative apart is its comprehensive approach to evaluation and improvement. Through the partnership with F4SC, the program is undergoing rigorous assessment to measure its effectiveness and impact. Initial feedback from the pilot cohort will inform program refinements as we look to expand its reach and influence.

The timing of this partnership couldn’t be more crucial. As healthcare systems increasingly recognize social isolation as a critical public health issue, VA is taking proactive steps to address this challenge through innovative educational approaches. The program particularly emphasizes serving those veterans who often face unique challenges in accessing comprehensive health care services.

This initiative aligns perfectly with VA’s strategic goals of reducing Veteran suicide, addressing health disparities and improving access to quality health care through enhanced provider education. The collaboration between VA and ACL demonstrates the federal government’s commitment to addressing social isolation through coordinated, innovative approaches.

“Building on the success of the pilot program, we’re now working to expand its reach and impact. The insights gained from our first cohort of students will help shape the future of medical education and Veterans’ health care delivery,” Taylor said. “Through this groundbreaking collaboration, we’re taking concrete steps toward ensuring that future health care providers are better equipped to serve our Veterans with a deeper understanding of the vital role social connection plays in health and well-being.”