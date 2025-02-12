Holistic Path by Paula Announces Website Launch and Inaugural Cerrada Ritual Workshop
Join Holistic Path by Paula's launch featuring ancient Cerrada Ritual. Transform your life through this experience. May 10, Auckland.
The Cerrada Ritual, a sacred ceremony blending Mexican and Oriental traditions, offers participants a transformative experience focused on closing emotional, physical, and energetic cycles. This ancient practice provides a unique opportunity for individuals to release what no longer serves them while welcoming new beginnings in their lives.
"The Cerrada Ritual represents the essence of what Holistic Path by Paula stands for - authentic transformation and deep connection with ancestral wisdom," says Paula Vasquez, founder and lead facilitator. "We're excited to share this powerful practice with our community as we launch our digital platform."
Event Details:
- Date: May 10, 2025
- Time: 9:00- 1:00 PM
- Location: 5A Karaka St., Auckland
- Duration: 4 hrs workshop
Registration:
www.holisticpathpv.com
The ritual incorporates traditional elements including:
- Sacred space creation
- Use of essential oils
- Work with the rebozo (traditional Mexican textile)
- Deep body awareness practices
While particularly meaningful for those who have experienced pregnancy and childbirth, the workshop welcomes all individuals seeking to connect with their creative potential and inner power, regardless of gender or life experience.
Registration for this transformative workshop is now open at https://yogaconpaula.com/. The website also features resources on holistic living, community forums, and information about upcoming events and workshops.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Holistic Path by Paula
Website: https://yogaconpaula.com/
Paula Vasquez
Holistic Path by Paula
+56 9 7529 7976
paulavasquezr@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.