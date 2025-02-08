Attorney General Bonta Secures Order Blocking DOGE from Accessing Americans’ Private Data

Court finds DOGE access heightens risk of U.S. Treasury Department's vulnerability to hacking

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today issued the following statement on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York's decision granting a temporary restraining order that immediately blocked Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) associates from accessing Americans’ personal and private information while the states’ litigation proceeds.

“Our country cannot afford to have people in the driver’s seat who move fast and break things, especially when the things they’re breaking are critical and sensitive systems that millions of Americans’ rely on. We are pleased the court swiftly granted our request to block unauthorized personnel, including DOGE associates, from accessing millions of Americans’ private and sensitive data,” said Attorney General Bonta. “The President does not hold the power to give Americans’ bank account and social security numbers to anyone he’d like — and as of Friday night, he must stop doing so.”

Yesterday, Attorney General Bonta joined a coalition of 19 attorneys general in filing a lawsuit seeking to block DOGE associates from accessing sensitive Treasury Department material, including millions of Americans’ bank account and social security numbers. Hours after filing the lawsuit, the court responded by granting the requested temporary restraining order while the states seek a preliminary injunction.

While the order is in effect, the Trump Administration may not grant access to Treasury Department records to political appointees, special government employees, and any government employee from an agency outside the Treasury Department’s Bureau of Fiscal Services, including members of DOGE. Treasury Department material may not be accessed by any person outside of civil servants within the Bureau of Fiscal Services who have passed all background checks and security clearances. The order also directs any person prohibited above from having sensitive information, but who has accessed such information, records, and systems since January 20, 2025, to immediately destroy all copies of material.

A copy of the decision is available here.