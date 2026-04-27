Attorney General Bonta: Jury Finds Temecula Optometrist Guilty of Felony Sexual Assault of a Minor

SAN DIEGO – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced that a jury has reached a guilty verdict against Temecula optometrist Brandon Zoeckler for six felony counts, including sodomy of a minor. The case against Zoeckler began after he was arrested and charged for traveling to San Diego County to meet with a 14-year-old boy for sexual contact. Following his arrest and during the course of the investigation, Zoeckler’s phone was seized and a new victim was discovered.

“Let this verdict stand as a clear and stern warning: There is no refuge for those who exploit or abuse children,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Although nothing can undo the pain the victim has endured, we hope this verdict offers a measure of closure and a sense that justice has been served. My office will continue to pursue justice relentlessly, support survivors every step of the way, and diligently investigate these crimes. Above all, we remain steadfast in our commitment to protect the children of California and ensure they can grow up safe, supported, and free from harm.”

In July 2022, the California Board of Optometry received a complaint against Zoeckler, a licensed optometrist. After further investigation, it was found that the suspect sent explicit text messages and pictures, and planned to meet with a subject he thought was a 14-year-old boy. Once Zoeckler arrived at the location, he discovered that he was texting with an adult and fled the scene.

The subsequent investigation uncovered evidence that in 2017, Zoeckler sexually assaulted a minor and paid for sex with the minor. Based upon this newly discovered information, five additional charges were added to the complaint. On April 23, a jury found Zoeckler guilty of oral copulation with a minor, sodomy with a minor, attempted lewd act on a minor, and meeting with a minor for lewd purposes. Sentencing will take place on May 29, 2026.

The California Department of Justice’s Cybercrime Section prosecuted this case. The Cybercrime Section is a team of professional prosecutors, investigators, auditors, analysts, and paralegals. The unit investigates, and prosecutes technology-related crimes in California, including unauthorized intrusions, internet fraud, scams or confidence schemes committed by means of electronic media, internet crimes against children, money laundering via cryptocurrency or electronic transfer, organized retail crimes involving significant digital evidence, cyberstalking, and cyber-extortion or cyber-exploitation.

Here is a copy of the amended criminal complaint.