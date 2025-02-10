John Flynn to join Coviance Board of Directors

Coviance, a home equity lending automation platform, has appointed John Flynn to its Board of Directors.

Coviance's mission to elevate the lending experience aligns with the mission and values I’ve stood for throughout my career, and I look forward to working with the talented team to drive growth” — John Flynn

IA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Omar Jordan, Founder and CEO of Coviance said, "John Flynn adds depth of expertise and viewpoint which will continue fueling Coviance’s growth. John has been a mentor of mine for years. John’s entrepreneurial journey as a co-founder of OpenLending is inspiring. His vast experience, strategic insights, and leadership skills will be invaluable to me and certainly highly impactful to the business”

"I’m excited to contribute my experience and expertise to the continued growth and success of Coviance,” shares Flynn. “Their mission to elevate the lending experience aligns closely with the mission and values I’ve stood for throughout my career, and I look forward to working with the talented team to drive innovation and excellence in the lending industry."

Flynn co-founded and served as President and CEO of Open Lending and Lenders Protection since their co-founding in 2000. Under his leadership, Open Lending has been named to the Austin Business Journal’s Fast 50 list five times and the Inc 5000 list of fastest growing private companies nationwide. In addition to these roles, John co-founded Objective Advisors, a registered Investment Advisory firm dedicated to providing objective financial management services exclusively to credit unions and banks nationwide. Flynn also co-founded The Finest Federal Credit Union in 2015, established to serve the police and law enforcement agencies of New York City, and has co-founded and co-owned CU Mortgage, Inc. and Digital Settlement Services in the Washington, D.C. area. For all of his accomplishments, Flynn was awarded the EY Entrepreneur of the year for the Central Texas division in 2019.

Given his extensive background in financial services and passion for innovation, Flynn’s addition to the Coviance Board of Directors will further the company’s mission to perfect the lending experience.

About Coviance

Coviance is a lending experience platform transforming how community banks and credit unions elevate the borrower experience, accelerate loan origination, and simplify operations and compliance management. By harnessing intelligent automation, lenders boost productivity, increase loan volume and pull-through rates in addition to elevating experiences across the entire lending process. Coviance gives lenders instant fintech power through intelligent automation at the push of a button—without ever losing the human touch. As a cloud-based platform, Coviance integrates collateral decisioning™ and streamlines compliance processes. Coviance was recognized as one of the best B2B providers by Inc. and was awarded Inc’s PowerPartner 2023, HousingWire Tech100 in 2024 and earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S. in 2022 and 2023, for more information visit coviance.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.