888 Joins XT.COM: A Meme Token Powered by Community and Symbolism

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT.COM is thrilled to announce the listing of 888 (888), a community-driven meme token that embodies the spiritual and symbolic power of the number 8. With its fair launch, strong liquidity backing, and growing meme movement, 888/USDT is now available in the Innovation Zone (MEMES), offering traders and meme enthusiasts the opportunity to participate in one of the most talked-about tokens on the Solana network.

What is 888?

Launched in November 2024, 888 was designed as a meme-driven cryptocurrency with a fair and fully decentralized token distribution. Unlike many other tokens, 888 had no presale, ensuring that 100% of the supply was made available for trading from day one. Backed by a significant SOL liquidity pool, 888 entered the market as one of the largest “for the people” tokens on Solana, reinforcing its commitment to decentralization and community empowerment.

The project embraces the angelic and mystical significance of the number 8, aiming to elevate its holders to success while pushing toward its goal of achieving an $888 valuation. The 888 ecosystem thrives on community engagement, offering unique features such as a built-in meme creator, a decentralized and fair launch model, and a strong social movement driven by its mascot and meme culture.

Why 888 is Capturing Attention

888 combines spiritual symbolism, community power, and meme culture to create a unique presence in the crypto space. Here’s what makes it stand out:

A True Community Token – No presale, no early access—every trader had an equal opportunity at launch.

– No presale, no early access—every trader had an equal opportunity at launch. Strong Liquidity Support – Backed by a developer-provided SOL liquidity pool, ensuring stability and fair trading conditions.

– Backed by a developer-provided SOL liquidity pool, ensuring stability and fair trading conditions. Memes with a Purpose – A dedicated meme movement, complete with a free meme creator on its website to fuel viral engagement.

– A dedicated meme movement, complete with a free meme creator on its website to fuel viral engagement. Decentralized Accessibility – Available across multiple DEXs, making it easy for users to trade.

– Available across multiple DEXs, making it easy for users to trade. The Power of 8 – Aiming for spiritual and financial elevation, 888 embraces its symbolism to unite its holders.



Why XT.COM Users Should Watch 888

With 888 now trading on XT.COM, users have the opportunity to engage with a high-energy meme token that is rapidly growing in popularity. Whether you are a meme trader, a believer in numerology, or simply looking for the next big community-driven crypto, 888 delivers an engaging, dynamic ecosystem unlike any other.

By listing 888, XT.COM continues to support innovative and viral crypto projects that bring together memes, culture, and community participation in exciting new ways.

Explore the 888 Ecosystem

Want to dive into the 888 meme movement? Here’s where you can get started:

Website : https://888.meme/

: https://888.meme/ Blockchain Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/888R77WmcLJKyGeJjk1WktFAB5u5fkvmokHYsAu6Spyd

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves nearly 8 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Our comprehensive trading platform supports 800+ high-quality tokens and 1000+ trading pairs. XT.COM crypto exchange supports a rich variety of trading, such as spot trading , margin trading , and futures trading together with an aggregated NFT marketplace . Our platform strives to cater to our large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

Trade 888/USDT on XT.COM Today!

Join the spiritual and meme-powered revolution by trading 888/USDT in the Innovation Zone (MEMES). Embrace the power of 8 and be part of the movement!

Website: XT.COM

Follow Us: @XTexchange | XT Telegram

Risk Reminder: Cryptocurrency trading involves risks, including significant price volatility and potential losses. XT.COM provides this information for reference only and assumes no responsibility for trading losses. Trade cautiously and responsibly.

XT Exchange

Bella Wei

Listing@xt.com

888 Ecosystem

support@888token.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by XT exchange. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d12382ee-b225-43b0-bb79-7b23d2c479ff

888 Joins XT.COM 888 Joins XT.COM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.