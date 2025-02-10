NodeGo Raises $8M to Scale Decentralized AI Infrastructure and Power the Future of Computing

Fund raising

NodeGo has raised $8 million in funding led by Hash Capital to expand its decentralized AI computing network, form strategic partnerships of its Solana launch.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NodeGo , a pioneering provider of decentralized AI computing infrastructure, has successfully secured $8 million in funding led by Hash Capital . This investment will enable NodeGo to scale its decentralized network, enhance real-time AI processing capabilities, and further its mission of making AI computing more accessible and cost-efficient.Addressing AI Compute ChallengesThe exponential growth of AI technology has placed immense pressure on centralized cloud solutions, leading to escalating costs and operational inefficiencies. NodeGo’s decentralized model redistributes computing power, allowing for a more scalable and cost-effective AI infrastructure.“AI requires scalable and accessible computing resources. This funding allows us to strengthen our decentralized network, offering more efficient solutions for AI processing,” said Jennifer Rosenthal, Chief Marketing Officer at NodeGo.Investor Confidence in a Decentralized FutureAs AI demands continue to grow, traditional cloud solutions face significant limitations. NodeGo’s approach leverages blockchain technology to distribute computing resources efficiently, ensuring AI developers have access to sustainable and scalable infrastructure.“Traditional cloud computing is struggling to keep up with AI’s evolving needs. NodeGo’s decentralized model provides a smarter, more efficient alternative,” said Qiu Yuanyuan, Partner at Hash Capital. “We are excited to support a platform that is redefining the AI infrastructure landscape.”Scaling for the Next PhaseWith this new funding, NodeGo is set to expand its node network and optimize AI processing efficiency. As the company prepares for its launch on Solana, it aims to solidify its position as a leader in decentralized AI development.Key initiatives include:Expanding global node participation to increase computing power.Enhancing AI processing speed and efficiency.Strengthening security measures to protect AI workloads.Establishing partnerships with AI research labs and enterprises.Currently serving over 1.5 million active users worldwide, NodeGo continues to advance the integration of AI and blockchain technology. Further updates and announcements will be shared via the company’s official website and social channels.About NodeGoNodeGo provides decentralized computing infrastructure for AI workloads, leveraging global computing power to offer scalable, secure, and cost-effective AI solutions. By decentralizing AI processing, NodeGo is transforming the way artificial intelligence is developed and deployed.For media inquiries please contact NodeGo AI at contact@nodego.ai.Media Contact:Company name: NodeGo AIContact name: Andrej persoljaE-mail: contact@nodego.aiWebsite: https://nodego.ai/ Telegram: https://t.me/nodegoai Country of business: USA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.