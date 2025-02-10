International Recruitment Officer from UK’s De Montfort University Visits Zenith Study Abroad

Zenith Study Abroad, the Best Student Consultancy Firm in Bangladesh, helps students with course selection, university application & visas for top universities.

DHAKA, BANGLADESH, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zenith Study Abroad, the best student consultancy firm in Bangladesh , was recently visited by a representative from the UK's De Montfort University to discuss the April 2025 intake. This achievement has further strengthened its partnership with the university, reinforcing Zenith Study Abroad’s reputation as a trusted education consultancy for ambitious students in Dhaka aspiring to study at top universities.Ayesha Qadir, the International Recruitment Officer of De Montfort University, recently visited Zenith Study Abroad’s office, accompanied by the university’s official Bangladeshi representative. They discussed the application process, courses, required qualifications, tuition fees, accommodation options, and other essential details. They also trained the staff on best practices, equipping them with key information to streamline the admission process. Ms. Qadir met with prospective students to clarify university requirements and answer their questions.Based in Leicester, England, De Montfort University is a leading institution in the UK for art and design. Established in 1870 as the Leicester School of Art, the university now has more than 25,000 students and 3,500 staff. Its award-winning School of Fashion and Textiles offers a diverse range of forward-thinking courses shaped by contemporary culture, industry practices, digital innovation, and sustainability. The university is ranked among the “Top 20 UK Universities for Fashion and Textiles” in the Guardian University League Tables 2025.With a deeper understanding of De Montfort University’s admission process and requirements, Zenith Study Abroad is confident in guiding students toward successful applications. The firm is now actively working to establish partnerships with top universities to send students to study in the UK , USA, Canada, Australia, and beyond.“We are thrilled about this collaboration and the opportunities it brings for students in Bangladesh. The response has already been positive, and we look forward to building a strong relationship with De Montfort University,” said Fuad Hasan, CEO of Zenith Study Abroad.For students in Bangladesh looking to study abroad, Zenith Study Abroad provides support in consultation, admission paperwork, and scholarship guidance.Visit www.zenithstudyabroad.com to learn more about Zenith Study Abroad’s services.

Study in UK | De Montfort University | Zenith Study Abroad

