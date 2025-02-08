Augmented Reality Market Poised for 33.2% CAGR Growth, Hitting $411.4 Billion by 2031

Augmented Reality Market

Surging digitization in emerging economies and strong focus on technology will boost the growth of the global augmented reality market

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market. The global augmented reality market was valued at $24.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $411.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 33.2% from 2022 to 2031. Augmented reality (AR) technology is an interactive experience that enhances the users experience in the real world with computer generated perceptual information. Using applications and software & hardware like AR glasses, the AR technology overlays digital content to real life environment to enrich user experience and turn one's immediate surroundings in an interactive learning environment which is valuable in manufacturing and industry processes. AR permits users to become integrated with the systems and machines they use and optimize the technology and IoT networks with human creativity and observation.The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global augmented reality market based on component, device type, end use, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report. On the basis of device type, the handled device segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global augmented reality market share , and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the head mounted segment, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 33.7% during the forecast period. Technological advancements like iOS 16, the recent software update of iPhone has introduced the new Apple Room-Plan API which uses the LiDAR scanner in recent iPhone Pro models to create a 3D room plan. LiDAR is a technology that emits lasers and calculates the time it takes for the light to return to the sensor in order to precisely measure the distance between the device and the objects. According to Apple, the API can be useful for real estate, architecture, and interior design apps, since it is precise and easy to use. The key players analyzed in the global augmented reality market report includes Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Niantic Inc, Ptc Inc., Apple Inc, Magic Leap Inc, Seiko Epson Corporation, TreeView, and CXR. The high cost associated with research and development for cutting-edge technical solutions and lack of skilled or trained professionals or technological expertise, particularly in developing and underdeveloped economies will further restrain market expansion. The health dangers associated with technology are extremely high. Wearers of AR devices are generally lost in virtual content, which causes behavioral changes, hearing loss, and eye and/or hearing impairment. All these factors are anticipated to hamper augmented reality market growth in the forecast time frame.In terms of end use, the media and entertainment segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-thirds of the global augmented reality market share. Furthermore, the same segment is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In terms of end use, the media and entertainment segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-thirds of the global augmented reality market share. Furthermore, the same segment is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the healthcare segment, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 34.9.3% during the forecast period. The global augmented reality market has grown at an unbelievable rate as a result of the growing demands for 3D imaging in the healthcare industry. Rising digitization, especially in developing countries, coupled with a stronger focus on technology, and the development of the internet of things will generate more lucrative market growth opportunities. In addition to these, rising popularity of e-commerce will also contribute to market growth. Automotive firms are also rapidly adopting augmented reality technology into their vehicles in order to improve customer experience and differentiate themselves from their market competition. AR technology not only gives customers a more immersive experience, but it also aids producers in exploring new production and design options. These factors are anticipated to propel the market in the future. These factors are anticipated to propel the market in the future.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific region held the major market share in 2021, grabbing more than two-fifths of the global augmented reality market share. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific market is slated to dominate the global market share during the forecast period. However, the same region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 33.9% during the forecast period. 