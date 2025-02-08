Fuel Card Market in Europe: Trends, Opportunities, and Competitive Landscape in 2025

Europe Fuel Card Market

The European fuel card market is growing due to the shift to digital transactions, increased use of prepaid cards, and continuous technological advancements.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the Europe fuel card market garnered $257.2 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $374.5 billion by 2025, growing a CAGR of 5.0% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, the universal fuel card segment accounted for the highest revenue in the Europe fuel card market.Increasing adoption of prepaid cards, rising preference for digital payments, and growing demand of fuel cards in transportation & logistic industries are the key factors contributing to growth of the industry. However, security issues regarding fuel cards would limit the growth of the market. On the other hand, technological advancements, improved convenience, and growth in prepaid & contactless card industry would create new opportunities in future.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 153 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5040 A fuel card is a reloadable prepaid card used for vehicle-related transactions, including fuel purchases, vehicle servicing, and maintenance. These cards have gained popularity due to their benefits, such as providing real-time expense tracking and comprehensive reporting for corporate fleets.The adoption of fuel cards in Europe has surged over time, driven by the rise in digital transactions, the growing prepaid card industry, and the increasing need for efficient fuel management. Additionally, the expansion of the logistics and transportation sectors has further fueled market growth.The European fuel card market is highly consolidated, with major vendors holding a significant market share. The UK and Germany are the leading consumers of fuel cards, while Italy is poised for substantial growth due to government regulations mandating e-invoicing for fuel transactions.If you have any special requirements, Request customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5040 A surge in digital transactions, an increase in usage of prepaid cards, rise in need for improved fuel management, and growth associated with the transportation & logistics industry are the key factors that drive the growth of the Europe fuel card market. However, security concerns associated with fuel cards such as fleet card skimming, and fraudulent transactions hamper the Europe fuel card market growth.Based on type, the universal fuel card segment dominated the Europe market in 2017, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to nationwide acceptance of universal fuel cards. Furthermore, the merchant fuel card segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to rise in trend of merchant cards supported by partnership of fuel merchants and fuel card providers.The Europe fuel card market was led by the UK in 2017, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, Italy is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to increase in adoption of cashless fuel transactions and government legislations for e-invoicing of fuel transactions.In 2017, the Europe fuel card market was dominated by the fuel refill application segment, and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. However, the other services segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to rise in adoption of fuel cards to address other value-added needs such as purchasing of vehicles spare parts and accessories.Make a Direct Purchase: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/europe-fuel-card-market/purchase-options The nationwide adoption of the universal fuel card enabled this segment to contribute nearly half of the total market revenue in 2017. This segment is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period. However, in terms of growth rate, the merchant segment would register the fastest CAGR of 6.4% from 2018 to 2025. The branded fuel cards segment will have steady growth during forecast period.The fuel refill application segment accounted for nearly half of the total market share in 2017 and would remain dominant by 2025. The report also analyzes parking, vehicle service, and toll charge applications. The major market players analyzed in the research include BP plc, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Engen Petroleum Ltd., FleetCor Technologies, Inc., FirstRand Bank Limited, Puma Energy, Libya Oil Holdings Ltd., U.S. Bancorp, Royal Dutch Shell plc, and WEX, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies including new product launches, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and others to gain a stronghold in the industry. Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost ata procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost ata procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: + 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.comItaly would register the fastest CAGR of 6.5% from 2018 to 2025, owing to rise in adoption of digital transactions and supportive government policies for fuel transactions. However, the rest of Europe region generated the highest market share of nearly one-third of the European market in 2017. The other countries analyzed in the research are the U.K., Germany, and France among others.

