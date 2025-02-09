Giggster Launches Renter Loyalty Program to Reward Creatives

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Giggster , the leading online marketplace for unique filming and event locations, is excited to announce the official launch of the Giggster Renter Loyalty Program . Designed to reward the platform’s most dedicated renters, the program offers exclusive benefits and incentives to creative professionals booking locations on Giggster.How It Works:The Giggster Renter Loyalty Program is a tiered rewards system that allows renters to earn progress steps with each qualifying booking. These steps can be redeemed for exciting rewards, including gift cards and Giggster credits, making it easier than ever for filmmakers, photographers, event planners, and content creators to access top-tier locations.Renters can qualify for four reward tiers:- Bronze (3 bookings): $100 Gift Card or $150 in Giggster Credits- Silver (5 bookings): $250 Gift Card or $375 in Giggster Credits- Gold (10 bookings): $500 Gift Card or $750 in Giggster Credits- Platinum (20 bookings): $1,000 Gift Card or $1,500 in Giggster Credits“We’re thrilled to introduce the Giggster Renter Loyalty Program as a way to give back to our incredible community of renters,” said Alison O'Brien, Head of Growth at Giggster. “This program is our way of saying thank you and ensuring that our most loyal users continue to benefit from booking with Giggster.”Exclusive Benefits for Frequent Renters:The Loyalty Program is open to all verified Giggster renters based in the United States and Canada who maintain an active account in good standing. Qualifying bookings must meet a minimum value of $100 and be completed before being counted toward rewards.Participants can easily track their progress and redeem rewards directly from their Rewards Dashboard on the Giggster platform. With a seamless and user-friendly experience, renters can see their tier status, available rewards, and upcoming eligibility for new benefits.Start Earning Rewards Today:The Giggster Renter Loyalty Program officially launched on January 1, 2025, and is now available to all eligible renters. To learn more and start earning rewards, visit: https://giggster.com/rewards

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.