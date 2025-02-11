InterContinental Phuket Resort Unveils Exclusive Yacht Experience with the Launch of W.J. Lip

W.J. Lip Luxury Yacht W.J. Lip Bedroom W.J. Lip Living Room

InterContinental Phuket Resort, renowned for two MICHELIN Keys recognition, proudly announces the launch of its exclusive 78-foot luxury yacht, the W.J. Lip.

PHUKET, NOT APPLICABLE, THAILAND, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PHUKET, Thailand, February 2025 - InterContinental Phuket Resort , renowned for its exceptional hospitality and two MICHELIN Keys recognition, proudly announces the launch of its exclusive 78-foot luxury yacht, the W.J. Lip. This bespoke addition allows the resort’s guests to explore the pristine waters of the Andaman Sea at their own pace while enjoying world-class InterContinental services on-board.A New Chapter in Luxury Travel in Phuket Inviting travellers to sail into a new dimension of indulgence, the W.J. Lip is set to redefine luxury along the picturesque coast of Phuket. As the only luxury resort on the island offering exclusive yacht journeys, each cruise is enhanced with captivating experiences, ranging from gourmet dining to marine excursions.Secluded white-sand beaches, majestic limestone cliffs, and turquoise waters set the scene for an unforgettable adventure in the Andaman Sea, with personalized service adding a special sparkle to every moment. The highly trained InterContinental crew members, brings the same impeccable service on board that has earned the resort global acclaim.Step Aboard the W.J. Lip Welcoming guests into a world of luxury, the W.J. Lip unfolds a selection of extraordinary spaces. Guests can share lively meals at the rooftop barbecue, sip champagne on the panoramic fly bridge, or unwind in the stylish indoor lounge. The wonder of the Andaman Sea is always in the backdrop, with breathtaking views offered from every angle.Along with day trips, this Princess yacht provides unmatched comfort for overnight stays. Four elegantly appointed bedrooms, including a Master Suite and VIP bedroom, come with inspiring vistas, refined décor and premium amenities – ideal for family getaways, trips with friends, or intimate celebrations.Guests are invited to make the most of their time at sea with exciting activities above and below the waves, including exhilarating jet ski rides, serene paddleboarding, and vibrant snorkelling excursions. Adrenaline-seekers are sure to love the power, precision and agility of the Sublue NavBow underwater scooter, a whole new way to experience the magic of the marine world.With gourmet dining curated by the resort’s talented chefs, voyagers can look forward to delightful on-board meals, tailored to please every palate and dietary preference. Delectable dishes are complemented by a thoughtful beverage selection, including champagne, fine wines, fresh mocktails and more.Signature Itineraries InterContinental Phuket Resort introduces signature itineraries for journeys aboard the W.J. Lip. With shimmering views of blue and gold, the sunset cruise is designed to delight families as well as couples, while the marine adventure cruise promises plenty of opportunities for water sports and snorkelling. The resort’s experienced team is also on hand to tailor-make itineraries for special celebrations such as birthdays, proposals and anniversaries.An Andaman Sea Exclusive Venturing beyond beautiful Phuket, guests can also set sail for iconic destinations such as the Phi Phi Islands, Phang Nga Bay, and Racha Islands. Whether snorkelling amongst colourful coral reefs or lounging on remote beaches, the W.J. Lip offers a luxurious way to experience the diverse gems of the Andaman Sea.Reservations Now Open For those seeking the ultimate luxury escape off the spectacular coast of Phuket, the W.J. Lip is now available for bookings.For further information or inquiry, please contact us at icphuket.concierge@ihg.com or https://phuket.intercontinental.com/princess-78-Yacht Notes to Editors:Link to download images: W.J. Lip photoMedia Contact:Miss Nampetch Tipaxsorn, Director of Marketing CommunicationsInterContinental Phuket ResortNampetch.Tipaxsorn1@ihg.comTel: +66 (0) 76 629 999About IHG Hotels & ResortsIHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.With a family of 19 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has over 6,300 open hotels in over 100 countries, and a development pipeline of over 2,000 properties..• Luxury & Lifestyle: Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo• Premium: voco hotels, HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, EVEN Hotels• Essentials: Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn Express, Garner hotels, avid hotels• Suites: Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Candlewood Suites• Exclusive Partners: Iberostar Beachfront ResortsInterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 345,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards. To download the new IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores.About InterContinentalHotels & Resorts:The InterContinentalHotels & Resorts brand makes travel alluring, with insights from 75 years of experience. Each of our properties provides a gateway to the glamour of the InterContinental Life. As a brand, we aim to embody global sophistication through our superior, understated service and exceptional amenities. What makes us truly different is the genuine interest we show our guests through personalised and attentive services. We offer our most valued guests signature VIP services through a dedicated InterContinentalAmbassador programme and an exclusive Club InterContinentalexperience. We connect our well-travelled guests to what’s special about a destination, so they enjoy authentic local experiences that will enrich their lives. For more information and to book, visit www.intercontinental.com , and connect with us on Facebook www.facebook.com/intercontinental and Instagram www.instagram.com/intercontinental

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.