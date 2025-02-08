Study shows importance of vitamin D levels for infant health

A study by the Penn State Department of Nutritional Sciences found that low vitamin D levels in the first trimester of pregnancy are associated with higher rates of preterm birth and decreased fetal length.

“More than 25% of women who are pregnant or lactating have lower than recommended levels of vitamin D,” said Alison Gernand, one of the study's authors.

Women with higher levels of vitamin D were found to have experienced small but statistically significant increases in fetal length.