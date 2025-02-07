PHOTO GALLERY: U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assist with southern border mission

U.S. Soldiers support Southern Border operations U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 192nd Quartermaster Company, 489th Engineer Battalion, 90th Sustainment Brigade, operate a Mobile Surveillance Camera site to monitor the barrier near Santa Teresa, New Mexico, Feb. 1, 2025.U.S. Northern Command is working together with the Department of Homeland Security to augment U.S. Customs and Border Protection along the southern border with additional military forces. This initial deployment of more than 1,600 active-duty personnel brings the total military Title 10 forces along the border to nearly 4,000 personnel. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caleb Woodburn)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.