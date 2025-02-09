USA India Business Summit & Georgia Tech CIBER to organize 2025 UIBS and Georgia Tech Global Business Forum-Feb. 12 & 13

Dev Ahuja, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Novelis Inc

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- USA India Business Summit (UIBS) & Georgia Tech CIBER to organize 15th UIBS and 30th Georgia Tech Global Business Forum (GTGBF) on Sustainability, AI & Digitalization - Feb. 12th and 13th, 2025USA India Business Summit (UIBS) and Georgia Tech CIBER (GT CIBER) are proud to announce an exclusive business seminar, Sustainability, AI & Digitalization: Global Drivers of Growth, bringing together industry leaders, experts, and innovators to explore the key forces shaping the future of business. The event will take place on Feb. 12th and 13th, 2025 offering a platform for insightful discussions, networking, and knowledge-sharing.As organizations worldwide face the growing need for sustainable practices, the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence, and the increasing role of digitalization in business operations, this seminar will provide invaluable perspectives on how to navigate these transformative trends. Attendees will gain expert insights into cutting-edge strategies, real-world applications, and best practices to drive long-term success in a competitive global landscape.“The key challenge is one of continuous growth in the midst of constant change. This conference seeks to address these paradoxical dimensions and point to strategic avenues,” event Co-Chair, Dr. John R. McIntyre, Scheller College of Business, Georgia Tech, said.Select Featured Speakers include: Hon. L. Ramesh Babu, Consul General of India; Dev Ahuja, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Novelis Inc .; Vish M. Narendra, Sr. VP and CIO, Graphic Packaging International; Bala Subramanian, EVP & Chief Digital and Technology Officer, UPS; Paul Frederickson, Sr. Vice-President, Georgia-Pacific Operations Technology Solution Group, Georgia-Pacific; Hon. Lisa Cupid, Chairwoman, Cobb County Board of Commissioners; Hon. Urs Brönnimann, Consul General of Switzerland; Anant R Adya, Executive Vice-President and Head Cloud, Infrastructure and Security Services (CIS) for Americas and APAC, Infosys; Ravi Venkatesan, CEO & Board of Director, Cantaloupe Inc.; Stan Sthanunathan, CEO, i-Genie.ai & Lakshamanan Chidambaram, President and Head of Americas Leadership Council, Tech Mahindra and the Americas Head, Mahindra Group“This summit will highlight how businesses can integrate sustainability, AI, and digitalization to enhance efficiency, innovation, and growth, “event Co-Chair, Ani Agnihotri, UIBS said. “By bringing together thought leaders and professionals, we aim to foster meaningful conversations and actionable strategies for the future.”Summit key topics will include;-The future of sustainability and ESG- Managing Workforce Challenges: WithArtificial Intelligence (AI)- Data driven enterprises and growth- Cybersecurity: Best global practices for gaining competitive advantage- India’s Technological Skills and Talents – Advancing Global Growth-Application of AI & IoT in ManufacturingWednesday, Feb. 12th (9am-4pm)at The Historic Academy of Medicine, Georgia TechThursday, Feb. 13th 9am-4pm - VirtualDay 1 Ticket: $75 - www.usaindiabusinesssummit.com/registration.php Day 2 (Virtual): For complimentary registration write to Ani@usaindiabusinesssummit.comFor more information contact - Ani@usaindiabusinesssummit.com or ciber@scheller.gatech.edu

