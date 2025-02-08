26th Space Aggressor Squadron engages students at Air Academy High School

Students at Air Academy High School took a deep dive into military space history and operations during a two-day engagement with the 310th Space Wing and the 26th Space Aggressor Squadron (SAS), Jan. 13–14.

The event, part of the wing’s “Year of Heritage” initiative, was designed to celebrate and preserve the wing’s history by connecting with the community and sharing the story of its lineage and current mission. Through hands-on activities, historical storytelling and mission briefings, students explored both the heritage and ongoing role of the 310th in defending U.S. and allied space assets.

“This event was phenomenal,” said Aslan Rivenburg, a senior at Air Academy High School. “The historian’s presentation was unlike anything I’ve seen before—it was clear, engaging, and a great introduction to the unit. I was very impressed.”

Dr. Courtney Short, 310th SW historian, guided students through the wing’s lineage, tracing its origins from the First Reserve Aero Squadron in World War I to its present-day mission as a facilitator for space operations and electronic warfare.

Students learned about real-world applications of military space power, gaining insight into how the Space Force protects the systems that enable modern life—from GPS and satellite communications to missile warning and electronic warfare defense.

Following the historical discussion, Maj. Danielle Hanke, a former 26th SAS adversary threat operator, now assigned to the 428th Electromagnetic Warfare Flight, and Master Sgt. Aleksey Lazarev, 26th SAS flight chief, led a session on modern-day adversarial threats to space operations.

Lazarev emphasized the direct impact of space operations on daily life, noting that GPS navigation, digital payments, and even online gaming depend on secure satellite communications. He explained how 26th SAS replicates adversarial threats in training exercises to prepare military personnel to defend against electronic warfare tactics targeting these systems.

Brian McGlone, an Air Academy High School aviation and aerospace instructor, said the students connected with this because they use space technology every day, and it was great for them to hear firsthand how space operations affect more than just the military as it’s something they rely on constantly.

The event was the first time he observed his students directly interact with military space professionals, and the interaction led to students he didn’t expect to be engaged were the ones asking questions and seeking out contact information for recruiters, said McGlone.