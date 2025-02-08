Wing announces annual award winners for 2024

A crowd of 512th Airlift Wing reservists and community members gathered to celebrate the wing’s 2024 annual awards winners Feb. 4 at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware.

The base theater was packed for the event that recognized Airmen and civilian employees for their exemplary performance in 2024.

“It’s just phenomenal to see everybody here,” said Col. Frederick Kuehn, 512th AW deputy commander, at the event. “I was going to say something about the importance of these awards and how hard people worked to get them, but you clearly got the message and showed up to support your fellow Airmen.”

The 2024 annual award winners are as follows:

512th Airlift Wing Team of the Year:

Military and Family Readiness

The Military and Family Readiness office facilitated 40 workshops in the areas of deployment support, financial readiness and resiliency for 568 Airmen. Additionally, they trained 11 key support liaisons and conducted unit visits to provide outreach to more than 68 deployed families and 188 newcomers.

First Sergeant of the Year:

Senior Master Sgt. Mercedes Suber – 512th Maintenance Squadron

Suber, a first sergeant for the 512th MXS, bridged first sergeant shortfalls assisting four different squadrons and 550 personnel and ensured continuity of care and ready force initiatives. Additionally, she revitalized the 46th Aerial Port Squadron’s family care plan with an online survey and corrected 13 erroneous plans.

CAT I Civilian of the Year

Sharon Westcott – 512th Maintenance Group

Westcott managed complex administrative tasks, coordinated meetings and ensured the smooth flow of communication within the 512th Maintenance Group. Additionally, her contributions to day-to-day operations helped foster a collaborative and productive environment.

CAT II Civilian of the Year

Stephen Baker – 512th Force Support Squadron

Baker executed 90 reserve pay actions, including 50 recruitments and two retirements. Additionally, he onboarded 23 new civilian employees for the 512th AW.

Company Grade Officer of the Year:

2nd Lt. Zachary Cacicia – 512th Airlift Wing

Cacicia served as the public affairs officer in charge for an international medical mission on the Caribbean Island Nevis, where he directed the total force multimedia content. Additionally, Cacicia escorted the White House Press Corps during a dignified transfer of three fallen soldiers.

Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year:

Senior Master Sgt. Adam Colaprete – 512th Maintenance Squadron

Colaprete, a flight chief for the accessories flight, identified a critical safety issue with portable oxygen bottle service inspections and initiated a Defense Department-wide correction. Additionally, Colaprete guided six C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft through a major isochronal maintenance inspection.

NCO of the Year:

Tech. Sgt. Kayla Cacicia – 326th Airlift Squadron

Cacicia, a C-17 Globemaster III loadmaster, volunteered to augment crews during a manning shortage. During this 21-day period, she transported 168 warfighters and flew 111 hours and 29 sorties. Additionally, Cacicia led the assembly of 8,000 pounds of equipment and baggage pallets in support of Exercise Aloha Liberty.

Airman of the Year:

Senior Airman Tayyab Ijaz – 512th MXS

Ijaz, a C-5M Super Galaxy crew chief, responded to a disabled aircraft blocking an active taxiway. He expedited emergency repositioning and aided main landing gear repairs. His efforts potentially averted $500,000 in damage. Additionally, Ijaz filled a noncommissioned officer role as wing-area work leader across four major isochronal inspections and 2,000 maintenance tasks.

Chief Master Sgt. David Melby, 512th AW command chief, said the competition was tight this year.

“Our chiefs really struggled picking the winners,” he said. “It’s just amazing to see all of the great work we have done over the last year.”

Wing leadership recognized quarterly award winners at the event as well. The enlisted annual award winners advance to compete at the 4th Air Force level.