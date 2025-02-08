Governor Newsom announces appointments 2.7.25

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Khalil “KC” Mohseni, of Sacramento, has been appointed Commissioner of the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, where he has been the Chief Deputy Director since 2023. Mohseni was the Chief Operating Officer at the State Controller’s Office from 2022 to 2023. He was the Deputy Director of Administration at the California Department of Housing and Community Development from 2020 to 2022. Mohseni was a Project Director of Business at the Business, Consumer Services, and Housing Agency from 2018 to 2019. He was the Chief Fiscal officer at the Board of State and Community Corrections from 2015 to 2018. Mohseni earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Davis School of Law, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of California, Irvine. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $224,868. Mohseni is registered without party preference.

Kelly Madsen, of Elk Grove, has been appointed Director of Enterprise Risk Management and Compliance at the California Housing Finance Agency, where she has been the Deputy Director of Innovation and Special Initiatives since 2024. Madsen was a Business Manager at the Waverley Street Foundation in 2023. She was the Director of Scheduling at the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom from 2021 to 2022. Madsen was a Digital Advertising Consultant and Operations Manager at Psyberware from 2017 to 2021. She was a Product Data Analyst at Viator from 2015 to 2018. Madsen held two positions at the California Department of Education, Office of State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson from 2011 to 2014, including Strategic Initiatives Coordinator and Policy Advisor from 2012 to 2014 and Director of Scheduling from 2011 to 2012. She was the Director of Scheduling at the Office of Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger from 2008 to 2010. Madsen earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of California, Davis. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $152,988. Madsen is a Democrat.

Adam P. Romero, of Los Angeles, has been appointed Chief Deputy Director at the Department of Industrial Relations. Romero has been Deputy Director of Executive Programs at the California Civil Rights Department since 2020. He was an Adjunct Professor at University of California, Los Angeles School of Law from 2017 to 2020. Romero held several roles at The Williams Institute at University of California, Los Angeles School of Law from 2014 to 2020, including Director of Legal Scholarship and Federal Policy, Arnold D. Kassoy Scholar of Law, and Senior Counsel. He was Senior Associate at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr from 2010 to 2014. Romero served as a Law Clerk for the Honorable Judge Shira A. Scheindlin at the U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York from 2009 to 2010 and for the Honorable Judge M. Margaret McKeown at the U.S. Court of Appeals, Ninth Circuit from 2008 to 2009. He is a member of the Chancery Club of Los Angeles. Romero earned a Juris Doctor degree from Yale Law School and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government from Cornell University. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $190,008. Romero is a Democrat.

Janus Norman, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the California Workforce Development Board. Norman has been President and Chief Executive Officer of the California Broadband and Video Association since 2022. He was Senior Vice President at the California Medical Association from 2013 to 2022. Norman was a Field Representative at the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees – AFL-CIO from 2010 to 2013. He was a Government Analyst at the Judicial Council of California from 2008 to 2010. Norman was a Senior Consultant for the California State Assembly from 2002 to 2008. He earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Southern California and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication Studies from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Norman is a Democrat.

Hala Hijazi, of San Francisco, has been appointed to the California Workforce Development Board. Hijazi has been the Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Impact Strategies-SF since 2014. She was a Business Development Manager in the Infrastructure and Labor Division at the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission from 2007 to 2014. Hijazi was a Project Director for the San Francisco Department of Public Works from 2004 to 2007. She was Deputy Director of Marketing for the Mayor’s Office of Economic Development and Special Assistant to the Mayor at the Office of San Francisco Mayor Willie L. Brown, Jr. from 1997 to 2004. Hijazi is the Founder of Professionals VIP Network/Impact Council and San Francisco Bay Area AMEMSA Advisory Board and Muslim Impact Council, Chair of the Board of Directors at Reproductive Freedom for All California PrivacyPAC and Director of the San Francisco Chapter of the Truman National Security Project. She is a Member of the Board of Directors at the American Red Cross, Northern California Coastal Region and Interfaith Center at the Presidio, an Advisor to the Human Rights Studies Program at University of California, Davis and a Member of the Regional Advisory Council for DignityMoves, Democratic National Committee’s Finance Committee, San Francisco Police Department Police Chief’s Community Policing Advisory Forum, and the Leadership Circle at Foreign Policy for America. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from University of California, Davis. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Hijazi is a Democrat.

Charles “Chuck” Poss III, of Huntington Beach, has been appointed to the California Apprenticeship Council. Poss has been the President at Earth Construction and Mining since 2004. He was the Chief Estimator and Senior Project Manager at C.W. Poss Inc. from 1980 to 2004. Poss earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Engineering from Purdue University. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Poss is a Republican.

Alejandro “Alex” Beltran, of Antelope, has been appointed to the California Apprenticeship Council. Beltran has been the Director of Training at the Finishing Trades Institute of Northern California and Nevada since 2008. He was a Journey Worker at Sacramento Glazing from 1997 to 2008. Beltran is a member of the Glaziers Local Union 767, District Council 16 International Union of Partners and Allied Trades. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Beltran is a Democrat.

Adhitya “Adhi” Nagraj, of Oakland, has been reappointed to the California Housing Partnership Corporation, where he has served since 2016. Nagraj has been the Chief Development Officer at McCormack Baron Salazar since 2022. He was Senior Vice President at McCormack Baron Salazar from 2019 to 2022. Nagraj was the San Francisco Director at SPUR from 2018 to 2019. He was the Director of Real Estate Development at BRIDGE Housing Corporation from 2013 to 2018. Nagraj earned a Juris Doctor degree from Columbia Law School. This position requires Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Nagraj is a Democrat.

Pamela Daniels, of El Granada, has been reappointed to the Board of Chiropractic Examiners, where she has served since 2021. Daniels has been a Chiropractor at Daniels Chiropractic Inc. since 2003, where she is also the Owner and Founder. Daniels earned a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic West and a Master of Science degree in Clinical Neuroscience from the Carrick Institute. She is a member of the California Chiropractic Association. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Daniels is a Democrat.

Sergio F. Azzolino, of San Francisco, has been appointed to the Board of Chiropractic Examiners, where he previously served from 2012 to 2021. Azzolino has been the Clinic Director of Azzolino Chiropractic Neurology & Integrative Wellness since 1995 and an Assistant Professor of Clinical Neurology at the Carrick Institute since 2009. He is President of the American Board of Chiropractic Neurology. Azzolino earned a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Life Chiropractic College West. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Azzolino is registered without party preference.