Unique ‘PriceMyPlumbing’ Tool Provides Pricing Clarity For Plumbing Customers

Trusted Plumbing & Heating homepage with the new ‘PriceMyPlumbing’ tool.

David White Marketing Services uses unique tool to help homeowners estimate repair costs upfront, reducing stress and building trust in the plumbing industry.

If you’re a homeowner and can get an idea of what a plumbing disaster might cost from the comfort of your home, you’re breathing a sigh of relief” — Jim Cunningham, Owner of Trusted Plumbing & Heating

TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “How much is this going to cost?” is the first question people ask when they call a plumber. David White Marketing Services , a Tacoma-based agency that provides marketing for several businesses – especially contractors – knows its clients' pain points. And it’s all about price. “That’s why we invented the PriceMyPlumbing tool that gives plumbing customers what they want – an idea of what the repair will cost,” David said. “We’re happy to have Jim Cunningham of Trusted Plumbing & Heating LLC be the first business to use this unique technology our team created.”David said his marketing agency and his team aspire to continually develop tools to help his clients grow and thrive. “Based on our client needs, we created this tool to help plumbing companies answer the ‘how much will this cost’ question and build trust with their customers.”This innovative PriceMyPlumbing AI technology alleviates the stress Jim’s clients feel when they have to call a plumber. “If you’re a homeowner and can get an idea of what a plumbing disaster might cost from the comfort of your home, you’re breathing a sigh of relief,” Jim said.As the owner of Trusted Plumbing & Heating, Jim wants to ensure his company stands out by operating with integrity, having fair pricing, experienced team members and transparency. “And this new tool that David and his agency developed is one step in getting closer to transparency with our customers,” Jim explained.How It Works:With this new PriceMyPlumbing tool, the customer takes a photo of the plumbing issue they’re having and uploads it to the site, and through AI, a chatbot, and a database of pricing models, the customer is offered peace of mind- and an idea on the potential cost before the plumber arrives on site.“If a customer is prepared before they call us, it makes for a better experience for them,” Jim said when explaining the benefit of this tool that will be launched on his new website.Many homeowners don’t realize that some plumbing companies operate on commission, leading to unnecessary upselling and inflated costs. Trusted Plumbing & Heating is committed to integrity, fair pricing, and transparency—values that align perfectly with the PriceMyPlumbing tool.“We’ve enjoyed working with Jim and we’re happy he is the first client to invest in this new tool our team developed to give his clients transparency and build trust with Jim and his team,” David shared. “This PriceMyPlumbing tool is valuable for Trusted Plumbing & Heating, but more importantly, it’s a major advantage for his clients.”Try the tool today: www.trustedplumbingheating.com About Trusted Plumbing & Heating:Trusted Plumbing & Heating is a locally owned and operated plumbing company with locations in Renton, West Seattle, Tacoma, and Kent. With a focus on transparency, integrity, and exceptional service, they strive to exceed customer expectations with every job. They specialize in general plumbing, sewer & trenchless sewer repair, and HVAC as well as directional drilling and boring.About David White Marketing ServicesDavid White Marketing Services provides digital marketing solutions with a focus on strategic execution and measurable results. Their expertise spans web development, SEO, and digital campaign management. Learn more at www.white.am

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.