EDDIE SAJJAD ANNOUNCES HIS CANDIDACY FOR FORT BEND COUNTY JUDGE (CEO OF THE COUNTY) THE RACE IS ON THE BALLOT IN 2026.

Eddie Sajjad Announces Candidacy For Fort Bend County Judge 2026 State of the art Technology Incubator Initiative by Eddie Sajjad - For Fort Bend County Judge 2026 Shared Plate - Community Kitchen - Zero Food Wastage Initiative by Eddie Sajjad for Fort Bend County Judge

BRINGING UNMATCHED PREPARATION, PROVEN LEADERSHIP, AND A DETAILED PLAN FOR ECONOMIC GROWTH THAT MAKES SENSE FOR FORT BEND.

Together, we will build a Fort Bend that is smarter, stronger, and more prosperous than ever before. Let’s get to work.” — Eddie Sajjad

MISSOURI CITY, TX, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eddie Sajjad, a longtime Fort Bend County resident, entrepreneur, and community advocate, has officially announced his candidacy for Fort Bend County Judge . A resident of Fort Bend County since 1997 (Houston – Since 1991), Eddie has spent over two decades building businesses, mentoring entrepreneurs, and developing real, actionable solutions to drive economic growth, technological advancement, and stronger communities."Fort Bend is more than where I live—it’s home. I grew up here, built my career here, and continue to build my future and raise my family here. I understand the challenges our community faces, because I’ve lived them firsthand," said Eddie."This campaign can't just be about politics as usual—it has to be about ideation, execution, and impact. Fort Bend County is at a critical point. Residents are paying more in taxes, but they aren’t seeing the improvements they deserve. Our infrastructure is behind, our employees aren't fairly compensated, public safety needs modernization, and small businesses need support. While others are just starting their campaigns, my plans are ready to be executed on day one."Eddie’s campaign is fully formed, backed by years of planning and a detailed strategy to transform Fort Bend County. With over 20 years of experience in entrepreneurship, small business growth, and technology, he has a proven track record of delivering real-world solutions."The County Judge isn’t just a ceremonial role—it’s practically the CEO of Fort Bend County. We need a leader who understands how to manage growth, generate revenue, and make our government work smarter. That’s exactly what I will bring to the table."A COMPREHENSIVE PLAN TO GENERATE $100M+ IN NEW ANNUAL REVENUE & CREATE 10,000+ GREAT PAYING JOBSOne of Eddie’s top priorities is reducing Fort Bend’s reliance on residential property taxes, which currently account for over 80% of the county’s revenue. His plan includes diversifying income sources through economic growth, business expansion, and technology-driven public-private partnerships that will bring in $100M+ in new annual revenue and create over 10,000 new jobs."Infrastructure improvements, public safety, and community development all require funding. Without increasing county revenue, we cannot execute the initiatives Fort Bend desperately needs. My plan ensures that we don’t just talk about change—we actually fund and implement it."10 INITIATIVES TO TRANSFORM FORT BEND COUNTYEddie’s campaign is centered around 10 groundbreaking initiatives, all designed to strengthen the county’s economy, infrastructure, and community engagement:1. Shared Plate Community Kitchen: A county-wide zero food wastage initiative that feeds families, reduces food waste, and teaches culinary skills.2. TechBridge AI Training: A first-of-its-kind AI education program to help residents overcome fear of AI, gain valuable skills, and future-proof their careers.3. The Forge: Technology Incubator: A Fort Bend-based tech startup hub, ensuring that businesses stay local and reinvest in the county’s economy.4. Cook for a Cause Festival: A community-driven food and culture festival, bringing residents together while promoting healthy eating and small business growth.5. VOTCEN – Voter Education & Engagement: An interactive voting education tool designed to make casting an informed vote easier and more accessible.6. BudgetBox – Government Transparency Tool: A first-of-its-kind digital budgeting platform that allows residents to track county spending and propose alternative budget allocations.7. GameON – Gamifying Healthy Lifestyles: A real-world activity gamification platform that encourages fitness, outdoor sports, and community engagement.8. IdeaLaunch – Funding Local Innovation: A startup investment program to help local entrepreneurs turn groundbreaking ideas into thriving businesses.9. IRM App – Incident Reporting & Management: A modernized system for reporting, tracking, and managing community issues more efficiently.10. Foodie Park – A Family-Friendly Culinary & Recreation Park: It's time to revitalize our Parks and Recreation and this project will provide a much needed space for families raising young children.A TRACK RECORD OF SUCCESS, POLITICAL EXPERIENCE, AND COMMUNITY IMPACTEddie Sajjad’s deep understanding of the political process, governance, and coalition-building makes him uniquely qualified to lead Fort Bend County into its next phase of growth. Since 2017, he has played an integral role in shaping Democratic victories in Fort Bend. With direct experience working on over 60 campaigns—more than 20 of which resulted in electoral wins—Eddie has built strong relationships with elected officials, community leaders, and policy advocates, ensuring that he can navigate the complexities of government to drive real results.Beyond campaigns, Eddie has been instrumental in strengthening voter engagement and mobilization efforts. He co-architected Voter History, a groundbreaking political data tool that enhanced outreach and participation. His initiative of VOTCEN APP will make the voting process more accessible, increasing turnout and empowering younger voters. Additionally, his leadership in developing the Democratic Yearbook Collateral Program with former Fort Bend Democratic Chair Cynthia Ginyard played a pivotal role in Democratic victories in 2018, 2020, and 2022.A LEADER WITH THE EXPERIENCE TO EXECUTEEddie is used to wearing multiple hats and working on multiple projects at the same time—"as an entrepreneur you can't be bound by your role... instead your role is defined by what is needed." As a business leader, entrepreneur, and problem-solver, he understands how to turn ideas into action. Eddie has the skills needed to manage budgets, grow businesses, and create economic opportunities that will benefit the entire community.His expertise in Management Information Systems (MIS) and Entrepreneurship from the University of Houston have empowered him to develop innovative, scalable solutions that can be applied to county governance. His ability to merge technology, business acumen, and government operations gives him a unique edge in addressing Fort Bend’s challenges with forward-thinking solutions.MORE THAN JUST WORDSEddie Sajjad’s vision is not just about promises—it’s about detailed planning, ready to execute. He is prepared to lead Fort Bend County with commitment, innovation, and integrity."Together, we will build a Fort Bend that is smarter, stronger, and more prosperous than ever before. Let’s get to work."📢 Join the Movement & Learn More: www.EddieForFB.com 📍 Follow Eddie Sajjad on Social Media: #EddieForFortBend #LetsBuildFortBend #SmartLeadership #TransparencyMatters #CommunityFirst #InnovationForAll

