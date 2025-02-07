ICYMI: Governor Katie Hobbs Highlights Plans for Opportunity, Security, and Freedom for Every Arizonan on Arizona Promise Tour

Phoenix, AZ – Since launching the Arizona Promise Tour, Governor Katie Hobbs has traveled across the state fighting for her legislative priorities that will restore the Arizona Promise and expand opportunity, security, and freedom for all. Since launching the Arizona Promise Tour, Governor Katie Hobbs has traveled across the state fighting for her legislative priorities that will restore the Arizona Promise and expand opportunity, security, and freedom for all. Governor Hobbs began the tour in southern Arizona, visiting the Tucson Electrical JATC, where the BuildItAZ Initiative has bolstered apprenticeship programming, creating new opportunities for working class Arizonans. She also stopped in Sahuarita to highlight the over $100 million she has delivered to local law enforcement to support border security efforts.

13 News: BuildItAZ Initiative “Expected to Help Boost Arizona’s Skilled Construction Workforce”

13 News: Border Security “Top of Mind” for Governor Katie Hobbs

During a visit to the Lincoln Learning Center, an on-site childcare provider for the John C. Lincoln Honor Health Hospital Campus, Governor Hobbs highlighted her plan to cut child care costs by two-thirds. She spoke with parents about the life-changing access to childcare and with employers who emphasized the impact it has on strengthening the workforce.

AZ Family: “Governor Katie Hobbs Shares Her Vision of Delivering Opportunity, Freedom, and Security to Every Arizonan”

Joined by a bipartisan group of elected officials, Governor Hobbs rolled out her plans to take much needed action on rural groundwater. The Rural Groundwater Management Act, supported by Republicans in rural counties, gives rural Arizonans a voice and protects rural Arizona from out-of-state corporations pumping their communities dry for profit.

Fox 10: Gov. Hobbs announces bipartisan effort to secure water future for rural Arizona

According to Hobbs, the legislation would create four rural groundwater management areas in basins experiencing severe decline near Gila Bend, Kingman, Vicksburg and Willcox, and shift the Willcox Basin that Hobbs designated as an active management area to the less restrictive model proposed in the legislation.

"Our solution is rooted in core principles that reflect the spirit of Arizona and our rural neighbors," Hobbs said. "Local choice, and local solutions, modernization of water management, protecting water and property rights. Leveraging expertise and resources. Safeguarding the future and creating prosperity for rural Arizona."

The plan is the result of months of negotiations between members of Arizona's Water Policy Council.

Hobbs added that she would not hesitate to act unilaterally if the Legislature fails to come to an agreement this session.

Supporters say the measure gives local authorities more control over their water sources. Local conservative leaders, like Prescott Mayor Phil Goode, urged Republicans not to see water as a partisan issue.

Affordable housing remains a top priority for Governor Hobbs. She toured The Haven, a transitional housing shelter for seniors that relied on state funding. There, she spoke with residents about the impact safe and supportive housing has on their ability to get back on their feet and live the Arizona Promise.

KJZZ: Hobbs visits new emergency homeless shelter for people 55 and older in Phoenix

One of the only emergency homeless shelters for seniors in the country opened in Phoenix last month. On Tuesday, Gov. Katie Hobbs toured the facility.

Hobbs toured the Haven, a temporary shelter near I-17, and later met with three residents who recently moved in.

Hobbs has made affordable housing a priority in her budget.

"But part of the housing problem is not just the supply of housing, but it's having people have the ability to maintain that housing. And that requires some supports," Hobbs said. Like what’s happening at the Haven.

"And a place like this where people can get stable, they can get on their feet, get those supports in place so then they're able to maintain housing long-term is really critical," she added.

When asked if she thought the Legislature would fund a project like the Haven, she said, "I hope so. I think, and if you heard my State of the State, you heard me talk about this. None of these issues are Democratic or Republican. It's just making sure that Arizonans have the opportunity and the security that they need."

Closing out the week, Governor Hobbs awarded commendations to the courageous Arizona state firefighters who battled the devastating wildfires in California. She spoke about her proposal to increase firefighter pay by 15%, which would help attract and retain the best firefighters, and ensure these brave men and women can support their families.