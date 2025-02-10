Tekleen Announces Game-Changing Filtration Solutions for HVAC Efficiency

Tekleen - HVAC Water Filtering John Wayne Airport, California - Tekleen Filter Tekleen Automative Self Cleaning Filter At Wacker Drive, Chicago

SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tekleen, a global leader in automatic self cleaning water filtration technology, has introduced its latest automatic self-cleaning filtration solutions, designed to optimize HVAC system performance. These advanced systems address key challenges such as scale buildup, biological fouling, and sediment loads, helping industries enhance energy efficiency, extend equipment life, and lower operational costs.“Water filtration is essential for efficient HVAC operations , yet it’s often overlooked,” said Dan Flanick, Vice President of Tekleen. “Our self-cleaning filters tackle these challenges head-on, providing automated solutions that reduce downtime and support sustainability.”Proven Results in Real-World ApplicationsTekleen’s filtration systems are already delivering measurable results across industries:• John Wayne Airport, Orange County, CA – Improved cooling system efficiency, reduced maintenance costs, and minimized downtime.“The automated system has saved us significant time and resources,” said a facility manager at John Wayne Airport.• 111 South Wacker Drive, Chicago – Enhanced HVAC performance, extended equipment life, and optimized energy consumption.“Tekleen’s filters have streamlined our maintenance process and delivered real savings,” noted a Wacker Drive representative.Setting a New Standard in HVAC FiltrationTekleen’s automatic filtration systems offer:✔ Precision filtration down to 2 microns✔ Fully automated self-cleaning, eliminating manual maintenance✔ Compact designs ideal for space-constrained mechanical rooms✔ Minimal water and energy usage, aligning with sustainability goalsSupporting the Future of HVAC EfficiencyAs the HVAC industry prioritizes energy efficiency and smart building integration, Tekleen’s filtration systems provide a critical advantage. By reducing downtime, protecting equipment, and conserving resources, Tekleen helps businesses stay ahead in an evolving landscape.For more information about Tekleen’s filtration solutions, visit www.tekleen.com or contact filters@tekleen.com.About TekleenTekleen is a trusted leader in automatic self-cleaning water filtration, delivering efficient, durable, and environmentally friendly solutions for industrial, commercial, and municipal applications.For more information, visit www.tekleen.com ###

ABW Automatic Self Cleaning Filter by Tekleen

