NEW THRILLER EXPLORES THE DARK SIDE OF JUSTICE IN ADVERSE REACTION

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed author Terence Mix is back with Adverse Reaction, a gripping new legal thriller that delves into ambition, betrayal, and the quest for justice.Meet Mitchell Redden, a once-great trial lawyer who has spent four years away from the courtroom, haunted by his past. Just when he thinks he’s out for good, he encounters a desperate single mother fighting for justice for her son. Drawn into a dangerous lawsuit against a powerful pharmaceutical company, Redden finds his passion for law reignited.As he digs deeper, Redden uncovers a chilling web of deceit, realizing that people connected to the case are dying under mysterious circumstances. With his complicated feelings for his client and the threat of his ruthless former partner, Redden must confront the dark reasons behind his past departure from the legal world—truths that could endanger everyone involved.Adverse Reaction promises an exciting ride filled with unexpected twists, keeping readers on the edge of their seats until the very end.To celebrate the launch, Terence Mix is entering the novel into several prestigious competitions, including the CIPA Book Awards and the Independent Publisher IPPY Book Awards. Having previously won a Gold IPPY Award for his nonfiction book, The Price of Ovulation, he’s excited to make his mark in fiction.Adverse Reaction is now available on platforms like Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and in bookstores nationwide.For more on the book, the author, and upcoming events, visit https://adversereaction-terence-mix.com/ About the Author:Terence Mix is a celebrated author and former trial attorney known for his thought-provoking stories and complex characters. He has a unique talent for exploring the intersection of law and morality, charming readers long after they finish his books.

