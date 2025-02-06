Governor’s Office Seeks Qualified Applicants for Maricopa County Clerk of the Superior Court Vacancy

Phoenix, AZ – The Governor’s Office is seeking qualified applicants to fill a vacancy for the Maricopa County Clerk of the Superior Court. As the Clerk for the state’s most populous county, this position plays a significant role in the everyday lives of Arizonans, ensuring they have fair and timely access to important information such as court records and services.

Pursuant to A.R.S. § 16-230, the Governor will appoint a candidate of the same political party as the outgoing officeholder to serve the remainder of the term beginning April 2, 2025, until the 2026 General Election. Because the outgoing officeholder was elected as a Republican, applicants must be registered Republicans to be considered. For more information about the Maricopa County Clerk of Court's office, please visit the Clerk's website.

To apply, please send a resume, letter of interest, and letters of support to [email protected] by February 28, 2025.

###