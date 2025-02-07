AME Institute Bay Area Pop-Up Brings Exclusive Learning Experiences to Arts, Media, and Entertainment Educators

Pop-up Swag Bags

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AME Institute is thrilled to announce programming for the annual 2025 Bay Area Pop-Up, a one-day professional development event designed for educators in the Arts, Media, and Entertainment (AME) sector. Scheduled for Friday, February 28, 2025, this annual immersive event offers unparalleled access to leading Bay Area creative industry hubs and professionals.The day begins at A.C.T.’s Strand Theater with an AME Expo, presentation on the Bay Area creative economy, showcase of student work, and panel discussion with creative workforce development leaders titled “Keeping Creativity and Innovation in the Bay.”Following the kickoff, attendees will join one of ten exclusive afternoon sessions hosted by industry powerhouses, each tailored to equip educators with the skills, resources, and knowledge needed to bring cutting-edge practices into their classrooms.Session HighlightsABC-7 – Behind the Scenes of Broadcast NewsExperience the fast-paced world of local news broadcasting during an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of ABC7 Bay Area (KGO-TV). Explore the block-long newsroom, observe a live newscast from the control room and studio, and participate in a Q&A session with news and engineering managers. Learn about the skills needed to succeed in today’s evolving media landscape.Adobe – Bridging Disciplines & Spreading CTE Magic School-Wide and Adobe Creative Cloud and Emerging Technologies for Design TeachersGet a sneak peek into what’s new at Adobe and discover the company’s mission to bring “Creativity for All” to every California classroom. Through hands-on activities, attendees will explore ways to integrate media creation, digital storytelling, marketing, and graphic design using Adobe Express or stay ahead with the latest Adobe Firefly & Generative AI tools in Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, and Adobe Express. Participants will leave with actionable ideas to inspire cross-curricular learning.KQED – Center Student Voice with Audio StorytellingFlex your media-making muscles in this interactive session, developed in partnership with Soundtrap and facilitated by KQED at their Mission headquarters. Explore the power of audio storytelling, dive into audio production using Soundtrap, and learn how students can share their work on KQED’s Youth Media Showcase.Lucasfilm – Pioneering Visual Effects and Immersive EntertainmentSpend the afternoon at Lucasfilm, where you’ll learn from the groundbreaking teams of Lucasfilm and Industrial Light & Magic. This session includes a tour, a careers conversation, and a live demonstration of motion capture technology, showcasing the artistry and innovation that define the studio’s work in visual effects and immersive entertainment.Pixar – The Art and Technology of Digital FilmmakingJoin Pixar for a tour and an in-depth look at their movie making process, from story to final pixel. Learn about Pixar’s movie pipeline, where technology and art intersect, and gain insights into how to engage students in STEM-related and creative fields using computer graphics and storytelling principles.Women’s Audio Mission & Dolby – Pioneering Gender Equity in AudioHosted at Women’s Audio Mission (WAM)’s state-of-the-art studio built and run entirely by women, this session includes a tour, a Dolby Atmos demo, and an interactive discussion about gender equity in audio. Explore the innovative programs addressing the chronic gender gap in the field, and leave with accessible resources to inspire the next generation of audio producers.To learn more about this event visit BAY AREA POP-UP EVENT PAGE About AME InstituteThe AME Institute envisions a world where all students, and particularly those furthest from opportunity, have the access and preparation needed to succeed in the creative workforce of today and tomorrow. We realize this vision by equipping educators with the tools and training they need to empower the next generation of our creative workforce. Sponsors include A.C.T Theater, Adobe, CVL Economics, EditMentor, Dolby, Toon Boom, Soundtrap for Education, and Wacom. To learn more about AME Institute visit www.ameinstitute.org

