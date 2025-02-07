RELEASE: DCCA DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS (Through January 2025)

OAH Posted on Feb 7, 2025 in News Releases

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 7, 2025

HONOLULU – The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) and its respective state Boards and Commissions released a summary of disciplinary actions through the month of January 2025, taken on individuals and entities with professional and vocational licenses in Hawai‘i. These disciplinary actions include dispositions based upon either the results of contested case hearings or settlement agreements submitted by the parties. Respondents enter into settlement agreements as a compromise to claims and to conserve on the expenses of proceeding with an administrative hearing.

The DCCA and the Boards and Commissions are responsible for ensuring those with professional and vocational licenses are performing up to the standards prescribed by state law.

BOARD OF MASSAGE THERAPY

Respondents: Pathama Hennek, aka Jaymie Path Waeonam, and Thai Aroma Massage Therapy, LLC

Case Number: MAS 2023-0047-L

Sanction: $2,000 fine

Thai Aroma Massage therapy – voluntary license surrender

Pathama Hennek – agreement not to supervise any apprentices for 5 years

Effective Date: 1-14-25

RICO alleges Respondents employed and permitted an unlicensed person to practice massage on the premises of its establishment for compensation, in potential violation of HRS §§ 452-24(a)(1) and 452-24(a)(6), and HAR §§ 16-84-15(d) and 16-84-15(f). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondents: Jin Ji Wang and Sakura Spa, LLC, dba Sakura Spa

Case Number: MAS 2024-84-L

Sanction: $9,000 fine

Sakura Spa – agreement not to accept any apprentices for 5 years

Effective Date: 1-14-25

RICO alleges Respondents permitted unlicensed individuals to practice massage on the premises of its establishment for compensation, in potential violation of HRS §§ 452-24(a)(1), 452-24(a)(6), 436B-19(6), and HAR §§ 16-84-11(b), 16-84-15(d), 16-84-15(f), and 16-84-15(n). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

BOARD OF BARBERING AND COSMETOLOGY

Respondents: Nail Story, LLC and Wei Ping Zhang

Case Number: BAR 2024-0187-L

Sanction: $8,000 fine

Nail Story, LLC – agreement not to accept any apprentices for 3 years

Effective Date: 1-17-25

RICO alleges that Respondents permitted two individuals with permits to practice cosmetology on Respondents’ customers without direct supervision, in potential violation of HRS §§ 439A-16(a)(3) and 439A-16(a)(4), and HAR §§ 16-78-6 and 16-78-44. (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

REAL ESTATE COMMISSION

Respondent: Gavin M. Ishikawa

Case Number: REC 2024-400-L

Sanction: $750 fine

Effective Date: 1-24-25

RICO alleges that on a July 2, 2021 application, Respondent answered “No” to the question, “Have any complaints or charges ever been filed against you, regardless of outcome, with the licensing agency of any state,” and that there were two complaints against Respondent’s contractors license filed and closed with RICO prior to Respondent’s July 2, 2021 application, in potential violation of HRS § 436B-19(5). (Commission approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Stanford K. Lanias (Maui)

Case Number: REC 2024-146-L

Sanction: License revocation

Effective Date: 1-24-25

RICO alleges that on or about September 15, 2020, through March 29, 2024, Respondent accepted compensation for managing real estate from a person other than his employer, entered a contract with an unlicensed contractor to perform renovations on real estate he managed, submitted an inflated estimate to the homeowner of the property identifying the unlicensed contractor as a subcontractor and Respondent’s own unlicensed company, Sunbuilt Solutions Hawaii LLC as the contractor, and failed to disclose to homeowner that Respondent was owner and agent of Sunbuilt Solutions Hawaii LLC, in potential violation of HRS §§ 436B-19(6), 467-14(5), and 467-14(8). (Commission approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Ciara N. Quam

Case Number: REC 2024-302-L

Sanction: $2,000 fine

Effective Date: 1-24-25

RICO alleges that on or about June 21, 2024, RICO received a complaint from a condominium owner alleging that in August 2023, Respondent verbally agreed to manage complainant’s condo, in potential violation of HRS § 467-14(13) and HAR § 16-99-3(f). (Commission approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Certified Management, Inc. dba Associa Hawaii

Case Number: REC 2023-107-L

Sanction: $49,500 fine

Effective Date: 1-24-25

The Commission adopted the Hearings Officer’s findings of fact and conclusions of law and found and concluded that Respondent violated HRS § 467-7. (Commission’s Final Order after contested case hearing.)

Respondent: Grace O. Chiu

Case Number: REC 2023-375-L

Sanction: $5,000 fine

Effective Date: 1-24-25

RICO alleges that on or about July 25, 2023, through August 22, 2023, Respondent engaged in unlicensed real estate activity, and that Respondent failed to renew her license by December 31, 2022, and sold real estate and earned commission from January 1, 2023, through August 29, 2023, in potential violation of HRS §§ 467-7, 467-14(13) and HAR § 16-99-7. (Commission approved Settlement Agreement.)

CONTRACTORS LICENSE BOARD

Respondents: Beyond Builders, LLC and Rene A. Figueredo

Case Number: CLB 2024-156-L

Sanction: $100,000 fine

Effective Date: 1-24-25

RICO alleges that on or about August 2023, to July 11, 2024, Respondents entered into forty-three home improvement contracts and Respondent Figueredo failed to be in residence in the state of Hawai‘i, Respondent Figueredo failed to sign or initial all home improvement contracts, and that on or about September 1, 2023, Respondents entered into a home improvement contract to perform home improvements including installation of flooring, and that Respondents do not possess a C-21 (flooring) specialty classification, all in potential violation of HRS §§ 436B-19(17) and 444-17(12), and HAR §§ 16-77-33(a), 16-77-71(a)(4), and 16-77-71(a)(5). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondents: Pacific Decorative Concrete, Inc. and David C. Stratton

Case Number: CLB 2023-627-L +2 cases

Sanction: $5,000 fine

Effective Date: 1-24-25

RICO alleges that it received a complaint that Respondents contracted for and performed polished concrete work outside the scope of their C-33c specialty contractors’ licenses at the Amazon Warehouse on Oʻahu, that Respondents contracted for and performed polished concrete work outside the scope of their C-33c specialty contractors’ licenses at two other projects, and that RME Stratton did not sign or initial the contracts for the two projects, in potential violation of HRS § 444-9 and HAR §§ 16-77-33(c), 16-77-33(d), 16-77-71(a)(1), 16-77-71(a)(2), and 16-77-71(a)(5). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Copies of the decisions are available online at: http://cca.hawaii.gov/oah/oah_decisions/

BusinessCheck is an online platform designed to serve as a comprehensive resource for researching licensed professionals. This tool empowers users to verify licenses, review complaint histories and discover when a business was established, all in one place. Please visit businesscheck.hawaii.gov to verify a professional’s license status, confirming their qualifications, compliance with regulations and accountability to a governing body.

