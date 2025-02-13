GREG BOONE APPOINTED CEO AT WALK WEST

Visionary Leader to Drive AI-Powered Innovation, Digital Transformation, and Brand Elevation for Walk West’s Next Growth Phase

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Walk West , the leading integrated marketing and branding agency in the North Carolina Research Triangle region, is pleased to announce Greg Boone as its incoming Chief Executive Officer. An accomplished executive, technology strategist, and AI thought leader, Boone officially steps into the role in April. Boone’s leadership ushers in a new era of growth and innovation at the agency.With a track record of scaling companies, leading digital transformation, and driving high-impact business growth, Boone’s appointment marks a pivotal moment for Walk West as the agency evolves to meet the dynamic needs of its clients. Known for delivering bold strategies and cutting-edge solutions for brands like Lenovo, Toshiba, and Velcro, Walk West is poised to expand its capabilities and accelerate innovation under his guidance.“Greg is a visionary leader with deep expertise in technology, business intelligence, and digital transformation,” said Donald Thompson, Board Chair at Walk West. “His ability to merge strategy, AI-driven insights, and creative storytelling makes him the perfect choice to position Walk West at the forefront of the industry. He understands how to blend digital innovation with strategy, ensuring Walk West stays ahead of the curve in the results it drives for its clients in this pivotal time for the industry.”Boone’s leadership will focus on integrating AI-powered marketing, automation, and emerging technologies to enhance client engagement and drive sustainable growth. His forward-thinking approach will propel Walk West into new markets and partnerships, deepening its impact and value proposition.“Our mission is to redefine how brands tell their authentic stories, which we will accomplish by leveraging AI and automation to build engagement, fostering meaningful connections, and delivering measurable results,” said Greg Boone, incoming CEO at Walk West. “As the industry becomes more integrated with AI capabilities, Walk West will be at the forefront of this evolution, ensuring our clients are seen, heard, and cited by humans and machines alike — for maximum results.”Boone is an expert in Digital Experience with an impressive career building solutions for Fortune 500 companies. His leadership at Blue Acorn iCi, which culminated in a $125M acquisition by Infosys, demonstrates his ability to scale digital operations and deliver commercially successful experiences for brands like Walmart, Charter Communications, NASCAR, and Panera Bread.Named by NC Tech as tech executive of the year in 2018, the Durham native has made significant contributions to the Triangle’s business community as an investor, board member, and mentor. With Boone at the helm, Walk West is setting a bold course for the future, pioneering AI-driven storytelling and next-gen marketing solutions that elevate brands and drive business success.ABOUT WALK WESTWalk West is a premier digital marketing and branding agency specializing in strategic storytelling, cutting-edge technology, and data-driven marketing solutions. With a client roster that includes top global brands, such as RDU, Lenovo, Deutsch Family Spirits and Wine, and many more, Walk West blends innovation, creativity, and analytics to shape the future of digital engagement. Experience the Walk West difference at walkwest.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.