PSA: Earvin “Magic” Johnson warns Los Angeles fire victims about property predators

The PSA, which can be downloaded here for TV networks to air statewide, features Magic Johnson urging homeowners to beware of predatory investors and know their rights under the Governor’s new order. In the video, Johnson emphasizes the importance of protecting communities from displacement and ensuring families receive fair treatment as they navigate the recovery process.

LA Rises, a unified recovery initiative co-chaired by Johnson, brings together private sector leaders to support rebuilding efforts in Los Angeles. The initiative also supports unified communication efforts to arm Angelenos with up-to-date, factual information, timelines for rebuilding, and available resources.

Governor’s order tackles predators

The Governor’s executive order, issued earlier this month, bars opportunist and predatory investors from making unsolicited undervalue offers to those impacted by the firestorms to buy their land, taking advantage by offering fast cash for destroyed property. Specifically it:

✅ Makes unsolicited, undervalued offers to buy property unlawful for three months in fire-affected zip codes.

✅ Directs the Department of Real Estate and other agencies to provide public resources on homeowners’ rights and enforcement measures.

✅ Enables prosecution of violators by the Attorney General and local district attorneys.

Report low-ball offers

California law makes it a misdemeanor to violate a Governor’s order during a state of emergency, which can be prosecuted by the Attorney General or local district attorneys. To protect yourself and others from real estate speculation, contact your law enforcement agencies:

California Attorney General’s Office:

Violations can be reported at oag.ca.gov/report

Phone: (800) 952-5225

LA District Attorney’s Office:

Phone: (800) 380-3811

To submit a complaint, visit the California Department of Real Estate’s LA WildFire Updates page

Californians can go to CA.gov/LAfires – a hub for information and resources from state, local and federal government.

Governor Newsom has issued a number of executive orders in response to the Los Angeles firestorms to help aid in rebuilding and recovery, create more temporary housing, and protect survivors from exploitation and price gouging.