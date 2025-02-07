Statement from the Office of Governor Phil Scott on the Education Transformation Plan

Montpelier, Vt. - In response to inaccurate statements, the Governor’s office issued the following statement:

Governor Scott’s education plan strengthens our public education system by improving quality, creating equity across the state, and building a sustainable funding structure that Vermonters can afford.

Vermonters have identified this as a top priority, and this bold plan lays the groundwork for Vermont to have the best public education system in the nation.

Yet, defenders of the current system – which has declining test scores, massive annual property tax increases and pays teachers unequally – have misleadingly referred to this proposal as a “voucher system.” They are wrong.

The plan eliminates the flow of public dollars to private schools outside of the state and country. The plan also assumes the General Assembly will maintain the current moratorium on new independent schools and proposes more accountability standards for independent and public schools.

In addition, many have continually advocated for increased pay and resources for teachers. This plan does just that, by increasing and equalizing teacher pay, so teachers have the option of serving in any school, anywhere in the state, without sacrificing pay or benefits.

Governor Scott’s plan ensures all our public schools are resourced to provide students with an exceptional education and teachers are supported and well compensated – so we can have the best public system in America, from cradle to career.

This plan is designed to support stronger schools, stronger students, and more vibrant communities.

For more details on the plan, visit governor.vermont.gov/strongerschools.

###