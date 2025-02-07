Open House--New Dorchester Community Center Design February 13

Please join Boston Centers for Youth & Families, the City of Boston’s Public Facilities Department and the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services for an open house to share the design of a new community center in the Grove Hall section of Dorchester on Thursday, February 13, 2025 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Grove Hall Branch of the Boston Public Library, 41 Geneva Avenue in Dorchester.

Stop by the open house to view a model of the proposed design. Speak directly with the design team, BCYF or PFD about the project and ask questions and provide feedback. BCYF and PFD are committed to a transparent, inclusive community process as we work through the design phase. To learn more about this project, how the location was selected, and review the final presentation from the first phase of this process, visit Boston.gov/BCYF-Grove-Hall.

Interpretation, translation, and disability accommodation services are available to you at no cost. If you need other accommodations, please contact LCA@boston.gov or call the project manager at 617-635-4864 by February 10. Flyers in multiple languages can be found at Boston.gov/BCYF.