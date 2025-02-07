Attorney General Bailey Charges Contractor with Fraud in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced today that the Grand Jury of St. Louis County has returned charges against Joseph C. Benne, 38, for allegedly defrauding consumers in connection with his businesses All in One Contracting and JCB Construction Service. Benne faces one felony count of Financial Exploitation of an Elderly Person, one felony count of Stealing, and two felony counts of Deceptive Business Practices for defrauding consumers and financially exploiting Missourians in St. Louis County.

“As Attorney General, I will always hold accountable those who target innocent Missourians,” said Attorney General Bailey. “My Consumer Protection Unit will continue to work around the clock to obtain justice for any consumer who has been ripped off.”

The charges allege that between February of 2022 and March of 2024, Benne falsely promised to engage in home renovations for consumers in exchange for large, upfront payments. Once paid, Benne either abandoned the projects after delivering negligible materials, or without completing any work or delivering any materials whatsoever.

Consumers who believe they have been scammed by a contractor should file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection hotline at (800) 392-8222 or by submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.

Attorney General Bailey reminds the public that charges against Benne are allegations and, as in all criminal cases, the defendant is presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law.

View the indictment here.