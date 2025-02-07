Highway 99 traffic pattern will change for old Steveston crossing removal

CANADA, February 7 - Drivers are reminded of traffic-pattern changes on Highway 99 at Steveston Highway over three weekends, beginning tonight, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025.

These changes are necessary as crews dismantle and remove the old Steveston Highway crossing.

Highway 99 will be closed in both directions overnight Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 p.m. until 8 a.m. (until 5 a.m. on Monday). During these overnight closures, Highway 99 travellers will detour using the highway on/off ramps.

From 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Highway 99 will be open with two lanes in each direction. However, lanes may be shifted to allow crews and heavy equipment to dismantle and remove the old structure. Drivers are asked to use caution through any detours and obey the construction zone speed limit.

The traffic-pattern changes will also be in effect over the weekends of Feb. 21-24 and Feb. 28-March 3. There will be no impact to traffic during the week or over the Family Day long weekend.

During these weekend overnight lane closures and daytime traffic-pattern changes, drivers can expect delays and should consider an alternative route. Check DriveBC for updates: https://www.drivebc.ca/

Details about the traffic-pattern changes can be found here: https://www.highway99tunnel.ca/current-work/