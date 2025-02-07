Council President Stewart to Hold Media Availability on Feb. 10 at 11:30 a.m.

MARYLAND, July 2 - For Immediate Release: Friday, February 7, 2025

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 7, 2025—On Monday, Feb. 10 at 11:30 a.m., Montgomery County Council President Kate Stewart will hold a media availability to discuss various Council matters.

Council President Stewart will provide an overview of new legislation that will be up for introduction, including Bill 3-25, Homeowners’ Property Tax Credit – County Supplement, which is sponsored by the Government Operations and Fiscal Policy Committee and would expand eligibility for homeowners. The bill would increase the income eligibility level for the County’s supplement to the Homeowners’ Tax Credit from $60,000 to $75,000 and the net worth criteria from $200,000 to $250,000.

Council President Stewart will also provide an overview of Bill 4-25, Surveillance Technology-Acquisition and Use by the County, which she is co-leading with Councilmember Kristin Mink. The bill would establish safeguards for the County’s acquisition and use of new surveillance technology, including impact reports and regulations.

Additionally, Stewart will discuss the Council’s upcoming vote on Bill 24-24, known as the “Bring Your Own Bag” bill, which she is leading, to ban single-use, plastic carryout bags and reduce plastic waste. The legislation builds on the County’s long-standing leadership on advancing protections for both the environment and public health.

Finally, she will highlight the work of Montgomery County’s Domestic Violence Coordinating Council during Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.

The Council President’s media availability will be held via Zoom and is for members of the news media. The public can view the media availability on the Council’s Facebook page (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil).

Members of the news media must RSVP before 10 a.m. on Feb. 10 to Lucia Jimenez at [email protected] to receive the Zoom login information.

