Deputy President Paul Mashatile attends Ubuntu Awards in Cape Town, 8 Feb

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will on Saturday, 08 February 2025, attend and deliver congratulatory remarks at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation's (DIRCO) annual Ubuntu Awards in Cape Town, Western Cape Province.

The awards ceremony, which is held annually following the Opening of Parliament and State of the Nation Address, brings together leaders from various sectors, including business, civil society representatives, Cabinet Members, prominent figures as well as Heads of Diplomatic Missions accredited to South Africa.

As South Africa is serving as President of the G20, this year’s event will be held under the theme: "Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability".

The Ubuntu Awards ceremony was launched in 2015 to celebrate South African citizens who have made significant contributions to enhancing South Africa’s image globally through dedicated service in their respective fields.

Details of the awards ceremony are as follows:

Date: Saturday, 8 February 2025

Time: 19h00 (Media to set up at 18h00)

Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC)

Media covering the event must please send their RSVPs to Ms Mpho Rakgakole (DIRCO) at rakgakolem@dirco.gov.za

