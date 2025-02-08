MAT Recovery Centers Joins Forces with Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce to Expand Holistic Recovery Services

MAT Recovery Centers Expands Its Reach with WVCC Partnership Innovative Solutions for Addiction Recovery Empowering Recovery Journeys

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MAT Recovery Centers is excited to announce its membership in the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce (WVCC), a dynamic network of businesses and organizations dedicated to fostering growth, innovation, and success within the veteran business community.Headquartered in Wisconsin, MAT Recovery Centers operates clinics nationwide, providing comprehensive Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) and holistic recovery services for individuals overcoming substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions. As part of our strategic vision for 2025, we are thrilled to include plans to establish a state-of-the-art clinic in Wisconsin.“Our mission at MAT Recovery Centers is to transform lives through innovative, compassionate care,” said Ed LeTourneau, Founder and CEO. “Joining the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce is an exciting opportunity to strengthen our ties within the state, support veteran-led businesses, and contribute to the local economy.”A Commitment to Community and CollaborationBecoming a member of WVCC aligns with MAT Recovery Centers' dedication to building strong communities and fostering meaningful connections. Through this partnership, we aim to:Strengthen Collaboration: Engage with local entrepreneurs and corporations to share ideas, resources, and opportunities for growth.Support Local Initiatives: Participate in programs that drive economic and workforce development across Wisconsin.Enhance Community Impact: Create partnerships that expand access to care and improve the overall well-being of individuals and families.About the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of CommerceThe Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce brings together veteran-owned businesses, entrepreneurs, and organizations to drive business success and workforce development. With a focus on collaboration, innovation, and community support, the WVCC plays a vital role in fostering economic growth across the state.Looking AheadAs we prepare to expand our presence in Wisconsin, MAT Recovery Centers remains committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions and compassionate care that empower individuals on their recovery journeys . Joining the WVCC marks a significant milestone as we work to strengthen our roots in the state and collaborate with its vibrant business community.About MAT Recovery CentersMAT Recovery Centers specializes in addiction treatment and medication assisted treatment (MAT) for individuals struggling with substance abuse and co-occurring mental health conditions. Through a combination of detox treatment, advanced technology, and compassionate, evidence-based care, MAT Recovery Centers offers a comprehensive approach to recovery. Founded by Ed LeTourneau, the organization is expanding its reach, with new locations planned across the country to provide accessible, effective treatment for those in need. MAT Recovery Centers is committed to transforming lives, one step at a time, by delivering personalized recovery solutions designed to empower individuals on their journey to lasting recovery.

