Attorney General Kaul Issues Statement on Wolfe v. LeMahieu Supreme Court Decision

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul today issued the below statement in response to the Wisconsin Supreme Court Unanimous Decision that Meagan Wolfe is legally serving as the Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator.

“We’ve made clear throughout this process that the legislature was wrong on the law. Today, the state supreme court unanimously confirmed that,” said Attorney General Kaul. “I’m glad that this wasteful process that created unnecessary uncertainty has come to a close. After years of baseless attacks on the administration of our elections, I hope that this 7-0 decision will mark a turning point.”