Cutting-Edge SmartLab at St. James Catholic School Revolutionizes Hands-On STREAM Education

Innovative Learning Space Opens in North Miami, Inspiring the Next Generation of Future-Ready Thinkers

This investment in education is a milestone that our entire community can take pride in.” — Dr. Lori Bryant, Principal

NORTH MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enthusiasm and anticipation filled the air as students, educators, and community members gathered at St. James Catholic School to celebrate the grand opening of the school’s innovative SmartLab®. The event, marked by a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, underscored the school’s commitment to providing students with future-ready skills in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics (STEAM).

“The SmartLab has transformed learning by creating an engaging space where students develop their creativity, problem-solving, and collaboration skills. It’s incredible to witness students who might not typically take the lead in a traditional classroom setting step up, demonstrate leadership, and take hands-on initiative in their projects,” said Dr. Lori Bryant, Principal of St. James Catholic School. “Giving students the opportunity to explore and innovate in various ways nurtures their multiple intelligences and fosters a growth mindset.”

𝐄𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬-𝐎𝐧 𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠

The newly unveiled SmartLab® is more than just a classroom; it’s a hub of discovery where students engage in interactive, project-based experiences. With access to over 500 STEM challenges tailored to different learning levels, students can explore fields like engineering, computer science, and sustainable energy.

"The SmartLab is an invaluable addition to the school, providing our students access to cutting-edge technologies and activities that might otherwise be out of reach. This hands-on, immersive experience enables them to engage deeply with technology and problem-solving in ways that prepare them for the future. It’s truly inspiring to see their excitement and curiosity come to life every day," said Ragasten Paul, SmartLab Facilitator.

𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐭𝐨:

✅ Explore circuit design and electrical engineering concepts

✅ Develop coding and robotics projects

✅ Experiment with 3D printing and renewable energy solutions

✅ Tackle real-world challenges that mirror modern STEAM careers

𝐀 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲

“This investment in education is a milestone that our entire community can take pride in,” said Dr. Bryant. “The launch of the SmartLab at St. James Catholic School represents our unwavering dedication to innovation, student engagement, and future-forward learning.”

To explore the new SmartLab® and see highlights from the ribbon-cutting ceremony, visit St. James Catholic School’s website at: https://www.stjamesmiami.net/. or check out this article from the Archdiocese of Miami highlighting 'A brighter future for our students'.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐒𝐭. 𝐉𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥

St. James Catholic School is a private Catholic school located in North Miami, FL, serving students from Pre-K through 8th grade. Dedicated to academic excellence and faith-based learning, St. James Catholic School provides a nurturing environment where students are empowered to grow spiritually, intellectually, and socially. Our mission is to develop well-rounded, compassionate leaders prepared to succeed in an ever-evolving world.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐋𝐚𝐛

SmartLab delivers turnkey, career-centered K-12 STEM programs that equip today’s students for tomorrow’s challenges. Every hands-on PBL learning environment integrates grade-appropriate STEM applications across industry pathways to create real career connections. SmartLab programs include dedicated or flexible learning environments along with standards-aligned curriculum, professional development, and ongoing support.

To learn more, visit https://www.smartlablearning.com.

SmartLab | Learning is Different here

