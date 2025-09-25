SmartLab Launches National STEM Identity Day to Spark Curiosity, Confidence, and Career Connections

SmartLab® is proud to announce STEM Identity Day on November 7th — a nationwide celebration designed to help students discover and embrace their STEM identities. Educators, community leaders, and families come together with SmartLab® to celebrate student innovation and inspire the next generation of STEM leaders. Students collaborate in a SmartLab® space where hands-on learning builds teamwork, creativity, and a shared sense of STEM community.

Groundbreaking initiative empowers students to see themselves as future-ready leaders in every field

At SmartLab, we don’t just prepare students for STEM careers—we help them develop and mindset to see themselves as thinkers, makers, and leaders.” — Dr. Jennifer Berry, CEO of SmartLab

LONGMONT, CO, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartLab, the nation’s leader in career-connected STEM ecosystems, is proud to announce the inaugural STEM Identity Day, a nationwide initiative that reimagines how schools and communities come together to invest in the future. This day is designed to help students discover, strengthen, and celebrate their unique STEM identity—while also creating powerful partnerships between educators, families, businesses, and community leaders.

“At SmartLab, we don’t just prepare students for STEM careers—we help them develop and mindset to see themselves as thinkers, makers, and leaders,” said Dr. Jennifer Berry, CEO of SmartLab. “STEM identity is the belief that ‘I belong here,’ and that belief changes everything.”

For students, STEM Identity Day is an invitation to dream bigger. By connecting with professionals across industries, they see firsthand how curiosity and problem solving are essential in every career—from healthcare to manufacturing, and from media to agriculture. These moments help them imagine new possibilities for themselves, strengthening not only their academic skills but their sense of belonging and purpose.

“The spark of curiosity becomes a flame of confidence when learners experience an ah-HA! moment,” Dr. Berry shared. “These moments are not accidents—they’re the product of thoughtful design, hands-on learning, and the right kind of challenge.”

For communities, STEM Identity Day offers more than inspiration—it creates tangible opportunities for collaboration and investment. Businesses and organizations that volunteer gain visibility with parents, educators, and the next generation of workers. Community leaders build meaningful connections with schools and families. Funders and partners see their contributions come alive as students grow into confident, future-ready leaders who will drive local economies forward.

“We reject the false choice between being rigorous or welcoming and supportive,” said Dr. Berry. “The best classrooms are where all students are seen, challenged, and supported—where their differences are the very source of innovation and strength.”

The official date is November 7th, but schools are encouraged to host during the first week of November—or adapt the event into existing programming. Every participating school receives dedicated resources, branded materials, and the support needed to make the day a success. SmartLab invites schools, community leaders, businesses, and potential funders to join this movement.

"Each SmartLab we fund is another step towards fulfilling our mission - to uplift underserved communities in STEM. We never know the impact this exposure may have on a child and many times attending a school with a STEM curriculum lights a spark that encourages a career in STEM. These children are the future problem solvers, inventors, doctors and designers and we are proud to support them!" Deanna Campos-Miller Quote Here.

By investing in STEM Identity Day, partners are not only supporting a single event—they are helping to build a sustainable foundation for stronger schools, thriving communities, and a workforce ready to meet tomorrow’s challenges.

To learn more or to register as a host school or community partner, visit: www.smartlablearning.com/smartlab-stem-identity-day.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐋𝐚𝐛®

SmartLab is a career-connected STEM ecosystem that prepares today’s students for tomorrow’s challenges by building a strong STEM identity—one that includes both technical skill and a mindset that prepares students for real careers whether or not they eventually choose STEM fields. Each hands-on PBL+STEM solution connects grade-appropriate applications to one of eight industry pathways, helping students solve meaningful problems while developing real-world skills. SmartLab programs include dedicated classroom setups or flexible modular systems, along with standards-aligned curriculum, teacher training, and ongoing technical and curricular support. A strong STEM identity is a learner's self-belief that I belong, I can master rigorous challenges, and my ideas make an impact. This mindset takes shape through active, student-centered learning cycles—each ah-HA! moment steadily converting raw curiosity into resilient, purposeful problem solving.

𝑆𝑚𝑎𝑟𝑡𝐿𝑎𝑏 𝑙𝑒𝑎𝑟𝑛𝑒𝑟𝑠 𝑘𝑛𝑜𝑤:

• I belong here.

• I can do this.

• I add value.

• I’m future ready.

