Journalist charged for ‘terrorist financing’ in Philippines

NUJ criticises anti-terror legal action against second journalist.

The NUJ joins the International Federation of Journalists in condemning the charging of journalist Deo Montesclaros in a terrorism financing case - making him the second journalist to be charged under anti-terror laws in the Philippines.

In January Montesclaros was charged alongside four activists by a branch of the

“We join our colleagues in Pinoy Weekly, Photojournalists' Center of the Philippines, Filipino Freelance Journalists' Guild and in the media community in condemning the accusations against Deo and in demanding their withdrawal or dismissal.

“We condemn as well the continuing use of supposed anti-terrorism laws as a tool to silence journalists and the public in general. We call on the Presidential Task Force on Media Security and its new leadership to monitor this case, ensure that Deo's rights, safety and well-being are protected, and seek accountability over the spurious accusation against him.”

The IFJ commnented:

“The IFJ condemns the registration of arbitrary cases against journalists and other human rights defenders. Filipino authorities have a responsibility to ensure that national and international human rights commitments are met and withdraw all charges against Deo Montesclaros and Frenchie Mae Cumpio.”

Return to listing